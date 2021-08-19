Real Madrid receive transfer boost as Kylian Mbappe officially asks to leave PSG - Reports

Real Madrid's hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer seem to be nearing a promising end, as the attacker appears to have his heart set on a switch to the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports, the Frenchman has already told the Parisians that he won't continue at the Parc des Princes. Kylian Mbappe is said to have held talks with the club's hierarchy this week, where he made his intentions known.

🚨🚨| Confirmed by @Sergivalentin_ as well: Kylian Mbappé has told PSG he wants to leave and he has a full agreement with Real Madrid. The deal will happen as soon as PSG accept to negotiate. #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 19, 2021

The story also mentions that the Paris Saint-Germain forward looks destined to end up at Real Madrid. Sources have claimed that Los Blancos have already taken a huge step by reaching a full agreement with the player over a potential transfer.

However, the La Liga giants are said to be waiting for PSG to accept having a dialogue with them. As per the report, the deal will happen as soon as the Ligue 1 outfit agree to negotiate.

Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer. The Frenchman's current contract with the Parisians expires next summer and he's apparently refused to commit to a new deal with the club.

The attacker has been a huge revelation since switching to the French capital on a big-money transfer from Monaco in the summer of 2017. So far, he's bagged 132 goals and 63 assists for the club in 173 appearances across all competitions. It remains to be seen if he'll end up bidding farewell to Paris this summer.

Real Madrid have a long-standing interest in the winger

Kylian Mbappe to kick-start a new era at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid's admiration for Kylian Mbappe is an open secret. The Spanish giants are already looking into the future and they're convinced the attacker has the talent, class and superstar profile to be the face of the club over the next few years.

PSG manager Pochettino: “Mbappé is working very well. I see him stay with us this season”. 🇫🇷 #Mbappé



On Real Madrid links: “Many rumours but he’s calm. We want him to stay here. He has one more year on his contract with us. Even if he does not renew, he is still a PSG player”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 19, 2021

Their challenge, however, would be to convince Paris Saint-Germain to let go of the player this summer. Sources have claimed the Ligue 1 giants are keen to tie Mbappe to a new deal. Only time will tell how one of the most drawn-out transfer sagas this summer concludes.

