Real Madrid release statement amid reports of Florentino Perez stepping down as president

Amidst reports on digital and social media that Florentino Perez could step down as the Real Madrid president, the club have issued a statement on the same.

Perez is in the second term of his presidency, with his reign starting in 2009. During his time at the club, he has overseen some tremendous signings and success.

From signing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale, to seeing the club win four UEFA Champions League titles in five years, including three back-to-back, he has been through it all.

However, recent reports regarding him potentially resigning came as a surprise to many. Los Blancos have now refuted those claims (via the club's website):

"Faced with a rumour that appeared on some social networks stating that president Florentino Pérez was supposedly considering leaving the presidency of the club, Real Madrid CF wants to state the following: -That: these rumors are totally false and obey some interests that are nothing they have to do with reality."

What Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said about team's US pre-season tour

Real Madrid had mixed results during their pre-season tour in the United States. While they won against AC Milan and Manchester United, heavy defeats against Barcelona and Juventus left a sour taste in the mouth.

Los Blancos conceded six goals in their last two pre-season games, which could be perceived as worrisome. Manager Carlo Ancelotti, though, chose to dwell on the positives, saying after the 3-1 loss to Juve (via Los Blancos' website):

“It's been a positive pre-season and in the games we've played we've displayed different qualities. One was very good and the other was in terms of defence, which we need to improve.

"The team isn't used to defending in a diamond formation. We conceded a lot of goals against Juventus and Barcelona. We lacked balance, and we need to fix that.”

Ancelotti's team won the Copa del Rey last season, but they were second in La Liga and were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League in the semifinal by eventual champions Manchester City. The Madrid giants are keen on improving their performances this season.