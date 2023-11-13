Real Madrid’s Fede Valverde offers classy response when asked about plan to stop Lionel Messi in World Cup qualifier 

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde offered his thoughts on how Uruguay plan to stop Argentina captain Lionel Messi in their FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier on Thursday (November 16).

Valverde, 25, has been a regular at Los Blancos since arriving in 2018. In 221 appearances across competitions, he has 19 goals and 18 assists. That includes a goal and three assists in 17 games across competitions this term.

The Uruguay international locked horns 12 times with Messi across club and international football. Valverde won four times and lost six, including three of the last four meetings.

Ahead of their upcoming meeting, Valverde (as per Albiceleste Talk) said that he has enormous respect for Messi - who he termed one of the best in the world:

“I don't know. I don't know how to stop him, and even I was never able to stop him when we faced each other in El Clasico (laughs). We must face him with respect because he is one of the best players in the world.”

Messi's Argentina are atop the CONMEBOL qualifying standings after four games, leading second-placed Uruguay (7) by five points.

What happened the last time when Real Madrid's Fede Valverde met Lionel Messi?

The last clash between Fede Valverde and Lionel Messi came in the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

Valverde's Real Madrid won the Round of 16 second leg 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu against Messi's PSG, overtuning a 1-0 first-leg deficit. In fact, Los Blancos were down 2-0 on aggregate when a Karim Benzema hat-trick completed a stunning turnaround.

In the first leg of that tie, Messi had missed a late penalty as the Argentinian went without a goal contribution across both legs. Real Madrid would go on to win the competition for a record-extending 14th time.

Fede Valverde's last clash with Messi in international football saw the Argentine's team beat Uruguay 3-0 in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier. Messi was one of the scorers on the night at the Monumental.

Argentina would go on to qualify for the World Cup and win it, with Messi playing a key role in their triumph with seven goals and three assists in seven games.