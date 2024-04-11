Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham or Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne? Claudio Marchisio on which of the in-form midfielders he prefers

Juventus legend Claudio Marchisio has admitted he prefers Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham to Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne.

Bellingham and De Bruyne are vital for their respective clubs and were supposed to meet in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (April 9). De Bruyne sat out the two European giants' quarterfinal first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu due to illness. The pair are expected to encounter one another in the second leg at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 17).

The first leg was an enthralling 3-3 draw in which Bellingham didn't really reach the unbelievable heights managed so far at Real Madrid. The 29-cap England international has broken records, registering 20 goals and 10 assists in 33 games across competitions.

Bellingham, 20, eclipsed a joint record held by Madrid legends Cristiano Ronaldo, Alfredo Di Stefano, and Pruden. He bagged 14 goals in his first 15 games, one more than that iconic trio managed.

However, De Bruyne has long been Manchester City's protagonist and is, for many, the greatest midfielder in Premier League history. The Belgian was Europe's top assister last season with 31 assists and 10 goals in 49 games across competitions.

De Bruyne, 32, has helped City win five Premier League titles and their first-ever UEFA Champions League. He's endured an ongoing campaign plagued by fitness problems and only returned from a serious hamstring injury in January.

Marchisio was asked to choose between the two midfielders and he sided with Bellingham (via GOAL):

"Jude Bellingham or De Bruyne? Tough one, but I’ll choose Jude Bellingham."

Bellingham's electric form has helped Real Madrid in their quest to win the La Liga title. They sit top of the table, with an eight-point lead over second-placed Barcelona.

The 2023 Golden Boy winner is La Liga's joint-top scorer with 16 goals in 23 games. He's a midfielder by trade but has flourished in a false 9 role handed him by Carlo Ancelotti.

Danny Murphy feels Phil Foden upstaged Jude Bellingham in Manchester City's draw with Real Madrid

Manchester City's Phil Foden and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

Neither Jude Bellingham nor De Bruyne (for obvious reasons) stole the show at the Bernabeu on Tuesday. The standout performer was Phil Foden who came to the fore for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, putting in a stellar performance to continue his remarkable run of form.

Foden, 23, struck a curling effort from outside the box to make it 2-2 on the night. It was an excellent finish to add to his tally of 22 goals and 10 assists in 45 games across competitions.

There is a debate regarding which of Bellingham and Foden is England's best attacker. The City star has outscored his compatriot by two goals this season and many feel they can steer the Three Lions to Euro 2024 glory this summer.

Murphy suggested that Foden was the star of the show in Manchester City's draw against Real Madrid. The Liverpool legend told talkSPORT:

"For a lad of his age to be as comfortable as he is at that level is very unusual. But actually, Foden stole his (Bellingham's) thunder a little bit with that wondergoal again in a big moment."

Foden's versatility has been vital for Guardiola this season as he's played on the wings and centrally. His best numbers have come in the No.10 role when playing off Erling Haaland.

