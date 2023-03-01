Real Madrid's Karim Benzema posts cryptic message taking sly dig at FIFA Best Awards after PSG star Lionel Messi's win at the event

Real Madrid centre-forward Karim Benzema has posted a cryptic message on Instagram after Lionel Messi won the 2022 FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year Award.

The Argentina icon lifted the trophy in Paris on Monday (February 27), beating Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema, who finished second and third, respectively. Voting for the award is done by players, coaches and captains around the globe.

Messi raked in 52 points, just eight more than Mbappe's tally. Benzema came in third on the voting list behind the two Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars, with 34 points to his name.

Following the former Barcelona forward's win, Benzema shared a screenshot of a post from one of his fan accounts on his Instagram story. The post details all of the Real Madrid striker's achievements from August 2022 until the end of the FIFA nomination period for the 2022 Player of the Year award.

Karim Benzema perhaps wanted to indicate that he was a more suitable winner for the award. The France icon lifted the 2022 Ballon d'Or award but failed to play a single minute at the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to an injury.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, helped Argentina win the tournament and also took home the Golden Ball trophy. After winning the FIFA Player of the Year award in Paris, he made it a point to thank his national teammates for the win in Qatar.

The World Cup triumph, especially against Mbappe and Benzema's France in the final, could have swung the pendulum in Lionel Messi's favor with regard to the award. He is, for many, an early favorite to win the Ballon d'Or later this year.

PSG's Lionel Messi and Real Madrid's Karim Benzema both going strong at 35

For many footballers, 35 is an age when they consider hanging up their boots. Not for Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema though.

Both are having imperious seasons at their respective clubs. The PSG playmaker has registered 17 goals and 16 assists in 28 games across competitions this season.

Benzema, meanwhile, has 18 goals and five assists in 25 games across competitions for Real Madrid this term despite constant fitness issues. His brace against Liverpool in a 5-2 Champions League win at Anfield on February 21 was a reminder that he is still one of the very best in the business.

If the Frenchman keeps scoring at this rate, especially in games that matter, then he could defend his Ballon d'Or title later this year.

