Real Madrid’s lineup for UCL semi-final showdown against Manchester City leaks online: Reports

Real Madrid's starting XI to face Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final has reportedly been leaked. The Cityzens will host Los Blancos at the Etihad on Wednesday, May 17.

The first leg ended in a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu last week with Vinicius Jr. and Kevin de Bruyne scoring for their respective sides.

Since then, there has been major speculation around Real Madrid's potential starting XI and formation for the game. Journalist Jose Luis Sanchez has now reported the lineup manager Carlo Ancelotti will feature against Manchester City.

Thibaut Courtois starts in the goal as expected. Antonio Rudiger and the returning Eder Militao make up the two centre-backs with Dani Carvajal and David Alaba being the fullbacks. Federico Valverde, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Eduardo Camavinga will form the midfield, while Vinicius Jr. and Karim Benzema will pair up front.

Los Blancos will line up in a 4-4-2 formation on Wednesday. The big changes include Camavinga moving into his preferred midfield position and Militao's return. Moreover, Rodrygo Goes, who has been excellent in the Champions League is likely to be benched.

Real Madrid were arguably the better side in the first leg last week. They created plenty of chances but failed to capitalize on them as the game ended in a draw. Manchester City are unbeaten at home in the Champions League since 2018. It will be a monumental achievement if Los Blancos are able to proceed to the final.

Carlo Ancelotti on different resting times for Real Madrid and Manchester City

Los Blancos played their previous game on Saturday against Getafe in La Liga. Manchester City, meanwhile, played on Sunday against Everton in the Premier League, reducing their resting time for the upcoming Champions League clash.

Speaking about the same, manager Pep Guardiola insisted that the schedule could've been managed better.

After Real Madrid's 1-0 win against Getafe, Carlo Ancelotti was also asked about the difference in resting time for both teams. He replied (via Managing Madrid):

“The schedule is too busy. I don’t think it’s organised right. We all have too many games. We had less rest for the first leg and now they have less rest than us. Guardiola was right when he said that the schedule makers could have put them on Saturday without a problem. Just like the first leg could have been put on Wednesday last week.”

Regardless, both sides will need to be at their best if they are to proceed into the Champions League final. The winner will face either Inter Milan or AC Milan in Istanbul. Inter hold a 2-0 advantage over their city rivals after the first leg.

Poll : 0 votes