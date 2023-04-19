Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr reacts as PSG superstar Neymar announces he’s expecting first child with partner Bruna Biancardi

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior reacted to the news of Neymar Jr. and Bruna Biancardi announcing that they are expecting their first child together.

Biancardi (29) is a model from Sao Paulo and a social media influencer who is believed to have started dating Neymar (31) in 2021. The pair made their relationship official in January 2022 but as per the Daily Mail, broke up the following summer.

However, they were spotted celebrating the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar's birthday together in February. The news regarding their pregnancy is as big a confirmation as one can get about their reconciliation.

Biancardi posted a series of photos on Instagram alongside the former Barcelona winger with the caption (as translated from Portuguese):

"We dream about your life, plan your arrival and knowing that you are here to complete our love, makes our days much happier 🙏🏼You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles and aunties who already love you very much!

"Come soon son, we are waiting for you! ❤️✨ Before I formed you in the womb I chose you; before you were born I set you apart” - Jeremiah 1:5"

A number of Neymar's current and former teammates, including Richarlison, Marco Verratti and Nene, passed on their congratulations in the comments section. Among those was also Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, who commented:

"😍😍😍😍😍"

The duo haven't played together at club level but have shared the pitch 14 times as teammates for Brazil, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Neymar has also been vocally supportive of 'Vini' in the past when the Real Madrid winger has been the subject of racist abuse.

Neymar already has a son, David Lucca (12) with ex-girlfriend Carol Dantas.

How PSG's Neymar reacted to Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior's Ballon d'Or ranking

Vinicius Junior ended the 2021-22 season with the UEFA Champions League trophy and La Liga title.

The Brazilian had 22 goals and 20 assists in 52 games across competitions, including the winning goal against Liverpool in the Champions League final. Yet, when the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings were announced, he was eighth on the list.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar Jr., for one, couldn't believe it. In a tweet made hours after the Ballon d'Or award was handed to Karim Benzema in October, he wrote (as translated from Portuguese):

"Deserved Benzema 👏🏽👏🏽 ace!! Now Vini Jr being in 8 is not enough 😂😂😂😂 Minimum between 3"

Sadio Mane finished behind the Real Madrid centre-forward, with Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne completing the top three. Vinicius was sandwiched between his club teammates Thibaut Courtois (seventh) and Luka Modric in the rankings.

Neymar was not in the top 25.

