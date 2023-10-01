Real Madrid to send scout for PSG v Newcastle UEFA Champions League game, club to monitor 3 players - Reports

Real Madrid are set to dispatch their chief scout, Juni Calafat, to watch three players during the Champions League clash between PSG and Newcastle United at St James' Park. The trio under scrutiny includes Newcastle stars Alexander Isak, Bruno Guimaraes, and PSG's Kylian Mbappe, as per The Mirror.

Mbappe's impending contract expiration next summer has intensified speculation about his potential move to the Bernabeu. The French forward had previously informed PSG of his decision not to extend his deal, fueling rumors of a free transfer to Madrid. La Liga president Javier Tebas has added to the intrigue, stating his belief that Mbappe's future lies in Madrid, albeit without absolute certainty.

Madrid's interest in Isak and Guimaraes has also risen. Isak, who previously plied his trade in La Liga with Real Sociedad before joining Newcastle, has garnered attention from Barcelona and Real Madrid. Meanwhile, Guimaraes' contract negotiations with Newcastle have been ongoing, with the club keen to secure his future swiftly.

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe emphasized the importance of players' contract stability, allowing them to focus solely on football. As discussions regarding contract extensions continue, Howe remains hopeful that resolutions will be reached. He also emphasized the need for players to concentrate solely on their on-field performances.

Madrid's scouting mission comes as they seek to address their striker shortage following Karim Benzema's departure to Saudi club Al-Ittihad. While former Newcastle striker Joselu has returned to the club to help fill the void, Real Madrid remain looking for potential attacking reinforcements.

Intriguingly, England star Jude Bellingham, primarily a midfielder, currently stands as Madrid's top scorer, underscoring their need for added firepower upfront. As the UEFA Champions League encounter unfolds, eyes will be on these three players. Their performances could significantly affect their respective futures and Madrid's plans.

"I feel good in this team": Jude Bellingham revels in Real Madrid experience after the La Liga clash against Girona

Jude Bellingham has said that he is enjoying his time at Real Madrid, and every time he dons the Royal Whites' jersey, he aims to give his best on the pitch.

The midfielder shared his enthusiasm following Madrid's 3-0 victory over Girona in La Liga on Saturday, September 30. Bellingham said:

"I feel good in this team. I'm really enjoying my football, being here at Real Madrid."

Expand Tweet

Bellingham has been on a remarkable goal-scoring spree since his summer move to Spain, netting seven goals in just eight appearances for the club. In the Girona match, he added to his tally with a goal in the 71st minute, contributing to a resounding win for Madrid alongside Joselu and Tchuameni.