Real Madrid star Antonio Rudiger names ex-Manchester City man as 'toughest attacker' he has faced in La Liga

Real Madrid centre-back Antoinio Rudiger has picked Atletico Madrid's Julian Alvarez as the toughest attacker he has faced in La Liga. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner moved to Atletico from Manchester City last summer.

Alvarez, 25, has had a decent start to life in the Spanish top flight, contributing 23 goals and five assists in 46 games across competitions. That includes 11 strikes and two assists in 29 outings in La Liga, where Diego Simeone's side are third after 29 games, trailing leaders Barcelona (66) by nine points.

The Argentina international has scored six times in his last six outings in the league. That includes a goal in a 1-1 draw at Rudiger's Los Blancos in February. As per (Alkaas TVSports via Madrid Xtra), Rudiger said about Alvarez:

“Toughest attacker I’ve faced in La Liga? Julian Alvarez”

Before moving to Atletico, Alvarez contributed 36 goals and 17 assists in 103 outings across competitions in two seasons for City, winning consecutive Premier League titles, including the 2022-23 continental treble.

Meanwhile, Rudiger moved to the Santiago Bernabeu from Chelsea in the summer of 2022. Since then, the 32-year-old has contributed seven goals and three assists in nearly 150 games across competitions for Carlo Ancelotti's side, winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League double last season.

What's next for Real Madrid?

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in a good run of form, going unbeaten in five games across competitions, winning four, as they approach the business end of the season.

They are coming off a thrilling 4-4 home draw with Real Sociedad in midweek in the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg. Ander Barrenetxea's early opener for the visitors was cancelled out by Endrick at the half-hour mark before the game exploded to life in the final 18 minutes.

After Sociedad scored twice to take a 3-2 aggregate advantage, Ancelotti's side hit back through Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni to move ahead 4-3. Mikel Oyarzabal's 93rd-minute strike sent the tie to overtime, where Rudiger struck the decisive blow in the 115th minute.

There's little time to dwell on that result, though, as Madrid next face Valencia at home on Saturday (April 5) in the league. Three days later, the holders travel to Arsenal for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final. The Gunners had dumped out Madrid 1-0 on aggregate in their last meeting in the competition, in the Round of 16 in 2005-06.

