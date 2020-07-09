Real Madrid star Eden Hazard may have reportedly suffered fresh damage to problematic ankle

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard could reportedly be set for another spell on the sidelines due to fresh damage on his ankle

Eden Hazard has missed a staggering 24 matches for Real Madrid this term.

Eden Hazard reportedly has renewed pain in his ankle

Real Madrid have been handed another meaty blow ahead of the business end of the LaLiga season. Per reports in the Spanish media, Eden Hazard was unable to complete group training ahead of Madrid's fixture against Alaves due to renewed pain in his problematic ankle.

Fears crept in when after a run of games, Hazard's ankle sustained another twitch during the 1-0 win over Espanyol. It has been reported that Hazard could've possibly suffered fresh damage to his ankle in that fixture. Hazard hasn't undergone any medical tests yet. The Real Madrid ace wasn't included in Los Blancos' matchday squad for the next two games.

Hazard, who has already missed a staggering 24 matches this season, could potentially be set for another spell on the sidelines. Twice before, he has been ruled out for a long period due to ankle injuries.

Real Madrid star Hazard could miss rest of the season

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane asked for patience with respect to Hazard's injury

Real Madrid signed Hazard from EPL club Chelsea last summer after the winger amassed 16 goals and 15 assists in the division.

Expectations were sky-high for a player of his calibre and the fact that he would be donning a Real Madrid shirt. But Hazard's repeated injury setbacks have led to a frustrating campaign for not only him but also his manager and the Real Madrid faithful.

Hazard was forced to leave the pitch In the 64th minute against Espanyol after he felt pain in his right ankle, with Vinicius Jr. replacing him. Speaking after the game, Real Madrid boss Zidane provided an update on the forward's injury.

When asked whether Hazard would play again this season, the Frenchman said:

“I hope so. Eden has been having trouble these last few days. We don’t want to risk anything. Hopefully it’s minor, we hope we can see Eden with us before the end of the season. It’s day-by-day, we know it was just a big hit, nothing more."

The Real Madrid winger, who took over the famous number 7 worn by Cristiano Ronaldo, has only managed a solitary goal all season in the LaLiga.

While his injuries are definitely suggestive of the bigger picture, Hazard's slow start and poor physical shape during the initial stages of the season also outline the underwhelming start he has had to his Real Madrid career.

Nevertheless, with a much-needed break and harder training practices, Hazard is likely to enjoy his second season. Zidane had earlier indicated the same, urging the Real Madrid faithful to keep calm over the Belgian.

In the context of Hazard being fouled a lot, the Real Madrid boss had remarked:

"He's [Hazard] very good and the opponents know it. But there's no intention of hurting any player. We have to be calm with Eden. He's been off the pitch for a long time and you have to go easy on him. He'll be fine in a little while."

With just one point separating Real Madrid from their fierce rivals Barcelona, Zidane will know nothing but victory is required when his side host Deportivo Alaves on July 10.

