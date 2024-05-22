Real Madrid star Fede Valverde’s old tweet about Toni Kroos before German midfielder joined Los Blancos resurfaces

An old tweet from Real Madrid star Fede Valverde about Toni Kroos has resurfaced on social media as the German midfielder announced his retirement on May 21, 2024. Kroos said that he will hang up his boot following Euro 2024, which will be held in his home country this summer.

The old tweet from the 25-year-old Uruguayan dates back to July 2014, which was even before Toni Kroos made his debut at Los Blancos. In the post, Valverde shared a picture of the 34-year-old in his national team jersey and wrote:

"#Idoloooooooooooooo"

Following the announcement of Kroos' retirement, Fede Valverde shared a heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to the club veteran. The post read:

"Today with a strange feeling and a lump in my throat, I know that boy would have loved playing with you for ten more years, and so would I, Toni. Because I never stopped being that kid who always looked up to you. I've been flipping this letter all day and I don't think I ever told you, and I don’t know if I could personally, but I want you to know; I love you and a part of who I am, is because of you."

The two Real Madrid midfielders share a mutual admiration and respect for each other. Earlier in 2022, Toni Kroos spoke about the Uruguayan, saying (via Marca):

"He can play more as a winger but also as a No. 8. To be honest that's where I see him more and more in the future. What I see now in his game is what he always was, very humble. I think he will be a world class player for Madrid for at least the next ten years.

"If he keeps going like this I don't see any limits for him. He is very, very complete. If he doesn't see a solution with the ball at some point then he picks up the ball and goes straight for the opposition goal (laughs). I'm a big fan of Valverde," added Kroos.

Fede Valverde joined Real Madrid in 2017 and was on loan to Deportivo La Coruña for the 2017-18 season. He has won three La Liga titles, three Supercopa de España, the 2022–23 Copa del Rey, the 2021–22 UEFA Champions League, the 2022 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2018 and 2022 FIFA Club World Cup.

Toni Kroos drops hint to convince Real Madrid midfielder to become his successor

After Fede Valverde made the emotional Instagram post dedicated to Toni Kroos, the veteran commented on it, dropping hints about the Uruguayan's future role at Real Madrid and taking over his iconic Number 8 jersey. Kroos' comment read:

"Ughhh🥹 My sweet Faith. You know how important you are to me. Cause I love you as a player and person. You have absolutely everything to captain this team in the future. I will always be right by your side! ❤️ and tomorrow we'll talk about another topic... #8"

Toni Kroos will be playing two more games in the Los Blancos jersey which include their last La Liga match of the season against Real Betis on Saturday, May 25, 2024, at the home ground, Santiago Bernabéu. His last match for Real Madrid is the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1, 2024, at Wembley Stadium.