Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe could match historic club record in upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe could equal the most goals in a debut season for Los Blancos in the El Clasico with Barcelona on Sunday (May 11). The Frenchman is on 36 goals across competitions.

Since arriving on a free transfer last summer after a seven-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain, the 2018 FIFA World Cup endured a slow start to life at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, Mbappe soon found his groove and is now on the cusp of a historic accomplishment.

The Frenchman has accumulated 35 goals and four assists in 51 games across competitions. Twenty-four goals and three assists have come in 30 outings in La Liga, where Carlo Ancelotti's side are four points behind leaders Barca with as many games left.

Needing a win to close the gap to one point on Hansi Flick's side, Los Blancos will look up to Mbappe to deliver up front in the top-of-the-table clash. Mbappe scored a brace in Madrid's 3-2 home win over Celta Vigo at the weekend in his last league match.

If he scores at the Stade Olimpic Lluis Company at the weekend, Mbappe will go level with Ivan Zamorano's mark of 37 goals set by the Chilean in his debut season at the Bernabeu in 1992-93.

If Mbappe goes scoreless against Barca, he will have three more games - all in the league - to equal or even surpass Zamorano's mark.

How has Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappe fared against Barcelona this season?

Real Madrid have lost all three El Clasico clashes with Barcelona this season. Following a chastening 4-0 home loss in La Liga in October, Los Blancos were humbled 5-2 by the Blaugrana in the Supercopa Espana final in January.

In their latest clash last month - in the Copa del Rey final - Carlo Ancelotti's side fell short once again. Despite leading 2-1 late in the second half, they went down 3-2 in extra time. So, how did their striker Kylian Mbappe fare in these three clashes?

After going goalless in the league defeat, Mbappe scored in the Supercopa Espana final loss. He also found the back of the net in the Copa del Rey title clash, which Barca won.

About the author Bhargav Bhargav is a veteran sports journalist and editor at Sportskeeda, with a rich professional experience of 17 years, working for the likes of Siemens and Bombay Dyeing. An avid football and tennis follower for over three decades, Bhargav uses his vast knowledge and experience, attention to detail, an unbiased yet interesting writing style, and thorough research to craft insightful articles, which have raked in over 18 million reads so far.



Bhargav supports Italy at national level, a team steeped in tradition and history according to him. He still harbors the heartbreak from the Azzurri’s 1994 FIFA World Cup final defeat against Brazil, and protagonist-turned-antagonist from the game, ‘Divine Ponytail’ Roberto Baggio is his all-time favorite player. His favorite manager is Marcelo Lippi, who ended Italy’s 24-year wait for the World Cup trophy, winning it in 2006.



Outside Europe’s top five leagues, he follows the MLS following Lionel Messi’s move in 2023 but favors Cristiano Ronaldo in the G.O.A.T. debate. During his free time, Bhargav enjoys driving off to new places and singing. Know More