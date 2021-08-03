Real Madrid star linked with move to Newcastle United - Reports

Premier League side Newcastle United have reportedly been given a chance to sign Real Madrid outcast Mariano Diaz. The striker is one of the fringe players who have been transfer-listed by Los Blancos this summer.

According to Jeunes Footeux, Real Madrid are desperate to sell Mariano Diaz permanently this summer and have offered the player to Newcastle United. The Magpies are believed to be "studying the possibility of bringing" the 28-year-old to St James' Park.

Mariano Diaz joined Real Madrid's youth academy in 2011. He spent two seasons with Real Madrid C and another two with Real Madrid B before making his senior debut for the club during the 2016-17 campaign.

After struggling to nail down a regular place in the first team, Diaz joined French giants Lyon in the summer of 2017 in a deal worth €8 million. The striker was an instant hit at the club as he scored 21 goals in 45 appearances in his first season.

Real Madrid decided to re-sign Mariano Diaz from Lyon for €23 million in the summer of 2018 due to a shortage of top-quality strikers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, since rejoining the Spanish giants, Diaz has had to make do with a bit-part role in the team. He made just 15 La Liga appearances for the club last season, most of which were as an impact substitute.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United were heavily reliant on Callum Wilson's goal-scoring abilities last season. The England international scored 12 goals in the Premier League during the 2020-21 campaign but was often sidelined due to injury.

Joelinton and Dwight Gayle managed just five goals between them, leaving Newcastle United desperately short of goals and creativity. Manager Steve Bruce is subsequently keen on signing a striker this summer.

Newcastle United could struggle to match Real Madrid star Mariano Diaz's wage demands

Like most clubs in Europe, Newcastle United's finances were heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. The club will, therefore, look to reduce its expenses and minimize debts.

The Magpies could struggle to match the wage demands of a player like Mariano Diaz. However, they might be able to negotiate a bargain price with Real Madrid for the striker.

