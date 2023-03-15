Real Madrid star Luka Modric names Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he's ever played alongside

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has played alongside. The Croatian has shared the pitch with several superstars of the game but believes the Portuguese is the best.

Modric and Ronaldo played together at Real Madrid for several seasons before the forward moved to Juventus in 2018. The midfielder stayed at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his current contract expires at the end of the season.

Speaking to Rio Ferdinand, Modric was quick to name Cristiano Ronaldo as the best player he has shared the pitch with. He said:

"Cristiano is the best player I ever played with."

Modric then described the most special thing about Ronaldo, his work ethic. He said:

"Most special thing about Cristiano Ronaldo? His work ethic. He always wants more and more. He's never happy with what he does. This is amazing. The demand he put on himself and the team was unbelievable."

This is not the first time the Croatian has heaped praise on the forward. He earlier claimed that Ronaldo is one of the greatest players in Real Madrid's history. In a special La Liga Golazos edition, the 37-year-old said:

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid. Everything that he did and achieved in Real Madrid in eight or nine years, how long he was here, was something out of this world."

He added:

"In terms of scoring goals, titles, individual records, team trophies, he was so influential. He was a leader on and off the pitch. It was such a pleasure to play with him all these years and to win so many trophies together."

Will Luka Modric join Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr?

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr soon after the FIFA World Cup following the termination of his contract with Manchester United. The forward has been in top form this season, but the Saudi Arabian side are looking to add more quality players.

Luka Modric has also been linked with the club and with his contract expiring at the end of the season, a move to Saudi Arabia has not been ruled out.

