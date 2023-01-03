“Something out of this world” - Luka Modric salutes Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘influential’ contributions at Real Madrid 

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as one of the best players he has ever played with, with the Portuguese forward being described as "out of this world" during his time with the La Liga giants.

The Croatian legend also highlighted Ronaldo's massive contribution to Real Madrid during his nine-season stay in the Spanish capital.

Speaking about Ronaldo in a special La Liga Golazos edition, Modric delved into the history books, reminiscing about his days with the Portugal international and the joyous moments they shared. He said:

"I think everyone will agree that Cristiano was one of the best, if not the best player for Real Madrid. Everything that he did and achieved in Real Madrid in eight or nine years, how long he was here, was something out of this world.''

Off the pitch, Ronaldo has always been known for his leadership and influence, and his former teammate was quick to praise the forward's impact. Modric added:

"In terms of scoring goals, titles, individual records, team trophies, he was so influential. He was a leader on and off the pitch.''

Finally, the 37-year-old expressed that in his long and glorious career as a professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo was the best player he has played with. He said:

“It was such a pleasure to play with him all these years and to win so many trophies together. For me, the best player I played with, definitely.”

Ronaldo spent nine years at Real Madrid, scoring an incredible 450 goals in 438 appearances. He helped guide the team to numerous trophies, including four Champions League titles and two La Liga titles. He also set a host of individual records along the way, including his four Ballon d'Or awards.

Real Madrid Stats @RMadrid_Stats



• Ballons d’Or: 4 🥇

• Titles: 16

• Games: 438 🏻‍♂️

• Goals: 450

• Assists: 119

• Hatricks: 44

• Golden Shoes: 3 🏅

• Records: Countless



#AdiosCristiano Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid:• Ballons d’Or: 4 🥇• Titles: 16• Games: 438🏻‍♂️• Goals: 450• Assists: 119• Hatricks: 44• Golden Shoes: 3 🏅• Records: Countless Cristiano Ronaldo with Real Madrid:• Ballons d’Or: 4 🥇• Titles: 16 🏆• Games: 438 🏃🏻‍♂️• Goals: 450 ⚽️• Assists: 119 🅰️• Hatricks: 44 🎩• Golden Shoes: 3 🏅• Records: Countless #AdiosCristiano https://t.co/g25ZUcKrrd

The Portuguese international has long been hailed as the 'King' of the Santiago Bernabeu by Los Blancos fans for his immense contribution to their success over the past decade.

''Incredible player, goal-machine'' - Portugal star Joao Felix hails his national team skipper and former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal star Joao Felix hailed his national team skipper and former Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo as an "incredible player" and a "goal-machine."

''He is a powerhouse and a goal-scoring machine. It was easy for him to score from both his feet and head. It makes him special and he will be remembered forever,'' said Felix.

Speaking on the La Liga Golazos edition of the 'Kings of the World' documentary, Felix praised Ronaldo's dedication to the sport and his ability to score goals in crunch situations and from every position on the pitch.

The Atletico Madrid star highlighted Ronaldo's ability to score long-range goals not just once but several times at different clubs, emphasizing that he possesses something different from other players.

Poll : 0 votes