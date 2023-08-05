Real Madrid star posts photo with Kylian Mbappe amid rumors of PSG star moving to Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo has added fuel to the flames regarding Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Rodrygo has posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story alongside the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker. The duo met up in the United States as Mbappe continues to be cast out of the Parisians team following his refusal to extend his contract.

Real Madrid are lingering for the 24-year-old as they have throughout his time at the Parc des Princes. However, it is reported that Los Blancos have an agreement for the French striker to join as a free agent next summer.

Nevertheless, Rodrygo's post is an intriguing one and raises further speculation regarding Kylian Mbappe's potential arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu. He was the Ligue 1 champions' top goalscorer last season with 41 goals and 10 assists in 43 games across competitions.

Rodrygo is a massive admirer of his potential new teammate. He has lavished praise on the France captain and explained in June why he wants him to join him at Los Blancos (via Madrid Universal):

“He is a phenomenon, one of the best players in the world. Right now we need a player in that position, the sooner, the better. I am excited that Mbappé is coming, but he has a contract, he is in Paris, and we must respect him."

Kylian Mbappe is viewed as the heir to Karim Benzema in the center-forward role at Real Madrid. Rodrygo shined alongside the new Al Ittihad striker and could strike up a similarly formidable partnership alongside the Parisian attacker and Vinicius Junior.

Real Madrid legend Guti claims his former club don't need to sign Kylian Mbappe as they have Vinicius

Vinicius (left) has been heroic for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are eager to finally bring Kylian Mbappe to the Bernabeu having tracked him season after season. He is one of Europe's best attackers but wouldn't become Los Blancos' top forward according to Guti.

The Los Blancos legend gave an interesting take on his former side's interest in Mbappe in April. He claimed that Vinicius is a better player, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“Why do they want Mbappe if we have Vinicius? Mbappe is a great player, but I think Vinicius is better. He has more speed, more technique, more goals, more assists. He is more decisive and more consistent. He would fit in very well with the style and the philosophy of Real Madrid."

Vinicius was in scintillating form this past season, bagging 23 goals and 21 assists in 55 games across competitions. The 23-year-old Brazilian has shined during his time with Los Merengues, scoring the winner in his side's UEFA Champions League 2021-22 final win over Liverpool.