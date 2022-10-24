Real Madrid star set to miss Champions League clash against RB Leipzig

Luka Modric will miss Real Madrid's upcoming Champions League group stage encounter with RB Leipzig.

According to Real Madrid's official website, the 37-year-old midfielder was originally selected for the squad to travel to Germany to play the fixture on Tuesday, October 25. However, Modric has pulled out of the squad at the last minute and will now not travel.

No reason has been specified as to why the Croatian will not play, as he started and scored during Real Madrid's 3-1 victory over Sevilla last time out.

Modric was substituted in the 77th minute of the clash, having already made 14 appearances in all competitions this term.

Los Blancos need a victory over Leipzig to guarantee top spot in their Champions League group, which would give them an easier opponent in the next round.

The Galacticos have won 14 of their 16 games so far this season and are one of the favorites to win this season's European Cup, having claimed the title last campaign.

Carlo Ancelotti delighted with the depth of the current Real Madrid squad

The legendary Italian boss has coached some superb squads during his long career, but this Real Madrid squad may be one of his very best.

Even with slight knocks to the likes of Karim Benzema and Fede Valverde, Los Blancos still beat Sevilla and Ancelotti marveled over his squad after the game.

The 63-year-old told reporters following the final whistle (as quoted by AS):

“I want to praise the players who came off the bench tonight. Camavinga, Lucas Vázquez, Asensio. Also Vinícius, who gifted two open goals to his teammates. That’s worth much more than a goal and I said that to him, he should be even happier with himself than if he’d scored. It shows great humility.”

He further added:

“I like coaching this group of players, they don’t give me any trouble. They’re very respectful. It’s one of the best I’ve had, if not the best.”

On the 3-1 victory, Ancelotti added:

“I think that we were really good at winning the ball back in the first half and we dropped off in that area in the second. When we conceded the goal, we lost confidence. The substitutions gave the team extra energy and some confidence back. The counterattack for the second goal, with Asensio and Vinícius, was spectacular.”

