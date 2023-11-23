Real Madrid star subject of €100 million move from Saudi Arabian clubs - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde could reportedly be subject to a €100 million offer from Saudi Arabian clubs in the January transfer window.

According to Todofichajes, Saudi Pro League (SPL) sides continue to show an interest in the Uruguay international after expressing their willingness to sign the player this summer.

Several elite European stars have already exited the continent and moved to Saudi Arabia. Cristiano Ronaldo was the first big name to complete a transfer to the Asian country in January 2023 after a falling-out with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

Following the former Manchester United star's footsteps were Karim Benzema, Jordan Henderson, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Neves, and multiple other players who moved to Saudi Arabia.

It is believed that the SPL wishes to add to the already existing quality of stars. Reports continue to flood in on Mohamed Salah's potential transfer to the Middle East in January.

Valverde is certainly an interesting prospect, given he's still 25 and has the majority of his career in front of him. Moreover, Los Blancos see the midfielder as an important asset and will turn down any offer from Saudi Arabia, as per the aforementioned report.

He's started 12 of his 13 La Liga appearances this season, which is a nod to Valverde's importance at Santiago Bernabeu. Since joining the Spanish giants in 2016, he's made 221 senior appearances across all competitions, bagging 19 goals and 18 assists.

The Uruguayan has won La Liga twice and the UEFA Champions League trophy once, among other honors.

Luka Modric sends emotional message to Real Madrid fans

Luka Modric (via Getty Images)

Real Madrid icon Luka Modric could be playing his last season for Los Blancos as he inches close to 40 years of age. He recently spent time looking back at some fond memories at Santiago Bernabeu.

Modric joined the La Liga side in the summer of 2012 from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £35 million. The Croatian midfielder has made a staggering 503 appearances for the club, bagging 37 goals and 78 assists across all competitions.

Speaking about Real Madrid, Modric told the club's media channels (via Marca):

"Real Madrid is everything to me. It's part of my life, my family and it's a way of life. I'm from Croatia and I was born there, but I've been here for 11 years and I feel at home. I am grateful for everything I am experiencing at the best club in the history of football."

During his stay in Madrid so far, Modric has won the UEFA Champions League five times and La Liga thrice, among other honors. Should the 38-year-old exit Real Madrid this season, he will go down in the eyes of many as one of the club's greats.