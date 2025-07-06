Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr sends message of support to Jamal Musiala after latter's horrific injury in Bayern vs PSG Club World Cup clash

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has sent a message to Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala after his horrific injury against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday. The German broke his ankle during the FIFA Club World Cup quarterfinals and has been ruled out for 4-5 months.

Taking to Instagram, Vinicius Jr. shared Musiala's post on his story and simply wrote "come back soon" with a bunch of exclamation marks. Here is the screenshot of his story posted by MadridXtra:

Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany was furious with the incident. He admitted that his blood was boiling at halftime as it was a massive setback for the German youngster and said (via The Athletic):

"I've rarely been so angry at halftime. There are many things in life that are important — much more important than this — but for these guys, it's their life. It's their life. Jamal lives for this. He came back from a setback and then this happens in the way it happens and you feel powerless.

"When I'm sitting here now, the thing that gets my blood boiling now, it's not the result, but the fact that it happened to someone that enjoys the game so much and is also so important for us."

Bayern Munich went on to lose 2-0 to PSG in the match after the injury. The game was goalless when Jamal Musiala got injured just seconds before halftime.

Real Madrid star hits out at Bayern Munich star for comments after Jamal Musiala's injury

Manuel Neuer spoke to the media after the FIFA Club World Cup match and hit out at Gianluigi Donnarumma. He claimed that the PSG star should have gone to Jamal Musiala right after the incident and said (via Sky Germany):

"A situation where you don't have to go in like that. That's taking a risk. He takes the risk of injuring his opponent. I went to him and said, 'Don't you want to go to our player?' It's a matter of respect to go over and wish the guy all the best. He did it afterward … Fairness is always important. I would have reacted differently."

Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois was not happy with the comments and said via GOAL:

"Blaming Donnarumma for Musiala's injury seems excessive to me. Goalkeepers go for the ball. Forwards don't hold back when they get in our way either. It's bad luck. It will hurt him more because he's on his team, but Donnarumma isn't to blame."

PSG are now set to face Real Madrid in the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup on July 9 after beating Jamal Musiala's Bayern Munich in the quarterfinal.

