Real Madrid superstar admits he would 'love' it if Kylian Mbappe joined the club, labels him as 'one of the best in the world'

In a recent interview, Real Madrid forward Rodrygo said that he would love to welcome Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe to the Santiago Bernabeau. The 23-year-old Brazilian forward lavished praise on Mbappe, calling him one of the best players in the world.

Despite not having recruited an elite-level forward following the departure of Karim Benzema, Real Madrid have faced no issues in front of goal this term. The arrival of Jude Bellingham has elevated the squad to a new level, with the Englishman securing an impressive 20 goals and eight assists this season.

Bellingham's partner in crime, Rodrygo, has also fared well in Real Madrid's ongoing campaign, scoring 13 goals and providing seven assists across all competitions.

The Brazil international has successfully proven himself to be an integral cog in Los Blancos' current system and believes Kylian Mbappe's arrival will only enhance the squad's quality.

Talking to AS, Rodrygo said (via Daily Mail):

"I would love for him to come here. I always want to play with the best players and he is one of the best in the world. I would love to play with him, but I can't talk too much about him. He's a PSG player and I have to respect that."

Multiple reports have suggested that Kylian Mbappe has already agreed to move to the Spanish capital once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in the summer. However, any news on the long-drawn transfer saga is yet to be confirmed by either the player or the club.

"You keep asking about a player who plays for another team": Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Kylian Mbappe's rumored move

Whenever he has been quizzed about Kylian Mbappe's transfer to Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti has maintained his stance of not commenting on another team's player. In a recent press conference following Los Blancos' emphatic 4-0 win over title challengers Girona, Ancelotti once again refused to address the speculation.

The 64-year-old coach stated (via GOAL):

"You keep asking about a player who plays for another team. We already have the best players in the world here. In order: Vini Jr first, Bellingham second, Rodrygo third. Then Kroos, Valverde, Camavinga."

Ancelotti seems to be content with the current state of his squad, having denied any plans of recruiting high-profile players in the recently concluded January transfer window. However, with frontman Joselu's loan deal with Real Madrid set to expire at the end of the season, the Merengues would ideally need a number nine to lead their attack.

Kylian Mbappe's addition would enable Ancelotti to try multiple variations with his offensive line. The Italian manager recently penned a surprising contract extension with Real Madrid that is set to keep him at the club till 2026.