Real Madrid superstar comments on Kylian Mbappe rumors

Luka Modric has welcomed rumors of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid this summer. The Croatian claims the club is an attraction to all top players and it is no surprise the PSG star has also been linked.

Kylian Mbappe has his contract expiring soon at PSG and is yet to put pen to a new deal. The Ligue 1 side are keen to keep him at the club, but he has kept his options open.

Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City have been linked with the Frenchman, while Chelsea and Barcelona were also rumored to be interested.

Luka Modric was asked by the media if Kylian Mbappe is worthy of joining Real Madrid, and the Croatian heaped praise on the PSG star. Ahead of Los Blancos' match against Liverpool, Modric said:

"Mbappe is a great player and he's proved that with his national team and PSG. Great players are always welcome at Real Madrid, but it wouldn't be right of me to speak about players at other clubs, particularly at this stage of the season. We'll have to see what happens next season, but he's a top player and is amongst the best in the world."

Will Real Madrid sign Kylian Mbappe?

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer and rumors suggest they have a big contract ready for him.

However, PSG are not giving up easily and have tabled an offer as well. But the Frenchman has not shown any signs of agreeing to a deal.

On Monday night's edition of El Chiringuito, Josep Pedrerol revealed there was a deal agreed between Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe.

The journalist claims the Frenchman will be a Los Blancos player next season and Madrid are confident of agreeing a deal with PSG. He said:

"I repeat: Mbappe will play for Real Madrid next season. He is not going to accept a renewal from PSG and is confident that the club will be prepared to set a logical price considering he has a year left on his contract. And he is very keen [to join Real Madrid]."

Real Madrid have a task on their hands tonight when they take on Liverpool. They go to Anfield with a 3-1 lead but will be careful not to let it slip like Barcelona.