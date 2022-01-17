Real Madrid superstar Eden Hazard rejects move to Premier League side despite €50m offer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Real Madrid forward Eden Hazard has rejected a move to Newcastle United in the January transfer window. Los Blancos' chairman Florentino Perez reportedly received a bid of €50 million from the Premier League club. However, the player has rejected the offer.

Los Blancos have been trying to offload the player this winter and so far only Newcastle have come up as potential suitors. Hazard has had a disappointing stint at the Spanish club but will reportedly leave only if he can get to a big club like Chelsea to sign him.

The Spanish giants signed the Belgian in 2019 for €115 million from Chelsea. However, consistent injuries and a dip in form have seen him struggle in the Spanish capital. Since joining Real Madrid, Hazard has made just 59 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring five goals.

He has now seen his place in the team taken over by 21-year-old Vinicius Jr. Rodrygo and Marco Asensio are also currently ahead of him in the pecking order.

Kylian Mbappe's arrival in the summer seems imminent which would arguably make Hazard a negligible entity at the club. Hence, they are looking to sell him to get rid of his wages.

However, a move from the La Liga leaders to a Premier League relegation-battling side is understandably not a preferred choice for the Belgian.

Eden Hazard's preferred move from Real Madrid is to join Chelsea

According to El Nacional, Hazard's preference is to return to Chelsea if he is to leave Real Madrid. The Belgian's contract with Los Blancos ends in 2024. Hence, if a big club doesn't approach, it is likely that he will stay at Santiago Bernabeu until that time.

Hazard had a brilliant career at Chelsea which was earned him a big money move to Real Madrid. He scored 110 goals for the Blues in 352 appearances in all competitions.

There have been rumors of Chelsea monitoring Hazard's situation but a move for the 31-year-old injury prone player seems unlikely. However, with the current squad lacking potent in-form attackers, they could look to bring in an experienced stalwart.

