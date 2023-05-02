Real Madrid superstar facing race against time to be fit for UCL semifinal showdown against Manchester City: Reports

Real Madrid are sweating over Federico Valverde’s fitness ahead of next week’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City.

Real Madrid will welcome Premier League leaders Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on May 9. With a week to go before the big game, the reigning European champions are concerned over the availability of one of their finest midfielders.

As reported by Football Espana, Valverde has become a doubt for the crucial first leg in Madrid after picking up an injury in the 4-2 defeat to Girona on April 25. Coach Carlo Ancelotti did not risk Valverde in the 4-2 victory over Almeria on Saturday, and it has been claimed that he missed full team training on Monday.

Managing Madrid @managingmadrid Some photos from today's training session. Militao joined late due to a personal matter. Mendy, Modric, Vinicius, Valverde did not train with the team. Several Castilla players were present. Some photos from today's training session. Militao joined late due to a personal matter. Mendy, Modric, Vinicius, Valverde did not train with the team. Several Castilla players were present. https://t.co/TpjLMHBwUN

The 24-year-old reportedly trained alone at Valdebebas and will not board a flight to San Sebastian for Tuesday’s clash (May 2) against Real Sociedad if he is not fit. It is believed that Ancelotti intends to bench him for Sunday’s (May 6) Copa del Rey final against Osasuna, keeping the clash against City in mind.

Alongside Valverde, who has scored 12 times in 49 games this season, superstar midfielder Luka Modric is also racing against time to make himself fit for the upcoming season-defining clashes. The Croatian picked up a thigh injury against Girona, which was initially expected to keep him out for around two weeks.

Bosnian outlet Sport Klub, however, has provided hope, revealing that the 37-year-old worked with a specialist in Belgrade to manage his injury over the weekend.

Federico Valverde put on a commendable show in Real Madrid’s defeat to Girona

Four goals from Girona ace Valentin Castellanos propelled Girona to a commendable 4-2 victory over Real Madrid on April 25. Many of Los Blancos’ players failed to live up to their billing on the night, but Fede Valverde was not one of them.

The Uruguayan central midfielder imposed his authority in the middle of the park. He kept the ball moving, carried it into dangerous areas, switched play with his long balls, and helped out at the back as well.

Over the course of the night, the Real Madrid midfielder completed 80 passes (95% accuracy), with 16 of them entering the final third of the pitch. Additionally, he delivered five accurate long balls, completed two dribbles, and made five recoveries.

