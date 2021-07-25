"He is a great coach" - Real Madrid superstar glad to work under Carlo Ancelotti once again 

Real Madrid superstar Luka Modric is happy to work under new manager Carlo Ancelotti once again and has hailed his impact on the squad thus far.

Luka Modric, 35, hopes Carlo Ancelotti will replicate the success from his first spell in charge of Los Blancos. Modric said:

“I am very happy to see the coach again after a few years. It’s a tremendous joy. He is a great coach who had many successes in his first spell here and I hope he will also have them on his return.”

Luka Modric was part of the famous La Decima-winning Real Madrid squad managed by Carlo Ancelotti in 2014. The 62-year-old Italian coach has now returned to the Bernabéu following the departure of Zinedine Zidane.

Luka Modric is entering his 10th season as a Real Madrid player. Despite being an established player at the Bernabéu, Modric is still hungry as ever and is looking forward to working in the Real Madrid squad in the coming season. Modric added:

"I'm still very excited, almost as much as I was on my first day. I'm happy to see my teammates again and I'm eager to work, prepare and to help the team to do well."

Luka Modric is one of the last returnees to return to Real Madrid for pre-season training following the 35-year-old's involvement at Euro 2020. Despite his late return, Modric is happy to be back and wants to do well this season:

The first sessions were good. I'm happy to be back. I've come back with a lot of enthusiasm and I want to work to do well this season."

Luka Modric's time at Real Madrid could be coming to an end

Luka Modric will be turning 36 in September of this year. Due to being on the wrong side of his 30s, Real Madrid will be looking to cash-in on their long serving midfielder and find a midfielder to replace the Croatian international.

The Real Madrid trio of Kross, Casemiro and Modric have served the club extremely well but Los Blancos will soon have to find a replacement for them.

According to various reports, Real Madrid are targeting Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, who will be available on a free transfer next summer.

