Real Madrid keen to sign Bayern Munich star on a free transfer next summer - Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka next summer, according to German publication Bild (via Managing Madrid). The German international's deal with the Bundesliga champions is set to end next summer.

Leon Goretzka is entering the final year of his Bayern Munich contract. According to the aforementioned source, Bayern are keen to offer their star midfielder a new deal. However, Goretzka has informed his agents to find him a new challenge for next season.

Real Madrid are aware of Goretzka's situation in Germany. They have informed the 26-year-old's agents regarding their interest in signing him for free come next summer. However, Los Blancos will face tough competition from the likes of Manchester United, who are also interested. Other clubs are bound to enter the race as well, as Goretzka is an experienced midfielder who will be available on a free transfer.

This won't be the first time Real Madrid will sign a player on a free from Bayern Munich. Los Blancos managed to secure the services of Austrian defender David Alaba for free this summer. The 29-year-old decided against signing a contract extension with the Bavarian giants after his deal with Bayern expired this summer.

Real Madrid see Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka as an ideal midfielder to replace aging trio

Real Madrid showing interest in Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka makes sense. Los Blancos are in dire need of replacing their aging midfielders sooner rather than later.

The likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos and Casemiro have been excellent for Real Madrid over the years. But they will need replacing as they approach towards the end of their respective careers.

Leon Goretzka could be an ideal fit for Real Madrid. The Bayern Munich man is a capable box-to-box midfielder who can also be utilized as a playmaker from midfield. The 26-year-old is physical in nature and possesses a great long short whenever in the position.

Leon Goretzka has been a vital part of Bayern Munich's recent success under the management of Hansi Flick. It will be worth seeing how new Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann makes use of the 26-year-old.

Real Madrid are ready to gamble on Goretzka being available on a free transfer next season. Los Blancos have suffered a lot financially due to the ongoing global pandemic.

