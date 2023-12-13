Real Madrid superstar Jude Bellingham at risk of Champions League suspension after knockout qualification

Real Madrid attacker Jude Bellingham and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will miss the Round of 16 second leg if they pick up a yellow card in the first leg.

Los Blancos have romped into the knockouts with a perfect 6-0 group-stage record, marking the third time they have done so in competition history. Both Bellingham and Camavinga picked up two yellow cards in the group stage, with the Englishman picking up his second in the 3-2 come-from-behind matchday six win at Union Berlin.

Bellingham has had a rousing Champions League campaign for Los Blancos since arriving in the summer, bagging four goals and three assists. One of those assists came on Tuesday (December 12) in the win at Berlin.

Both Bellingham and Camavinga - who's injured currently - are expected to feature in the Round of 16 first leg in February. The draw for the knockouts will be on Monday (December 18).

Los Blancos have joined Bayern Munich as the only teams in Champions League history to register three 'perfect' group-stage campaigns. They achieved the feat for the first time in 2011-12 before doing an encore four seasons later.

"He got a stupid yellow card" - Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti on Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is not happy with his star attacker Jude Bellingham picking up an avoidable yellow card in the Champions League win at Berlin on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old received the yellow in the 35th minute when the game was still goalless. Berlin took the lead on the cusp of half-time through Kevin Volland before a Joselu double put Madrid on the ascendancy.

Alex Kral made it 2-2 in the 85th minute, but Dani Ceballos netted the winner four minutes later to make it a perfect group-stage campaign for the visitors. Ancelotti praised Bellingham for his physical conditioning and performance but rued the yellow he received:

“He got a stupid yellow card, but he's doing very well and he is in top physical condition, said the boss (as per Los Blancos website)."

About his team's superb group-stage campaign, the Italian added:

“You can't fault our group stage. We've done really well, we've played with consistency and the quality of play has improved compared to the start of the season."

Real Madrid return to action at home to Villarreal in La Liga on Sunday (December 17). They're two points behind surprise leaders Girona (41) after 16 games.