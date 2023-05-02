Real Madrid superstar left out of squad to face Real Sociedad as Ancelotti keeps one eye on Man City clash

Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema has been left out of his team's traveling matchday squad to take on Real Sociedad in the league later today (May 2).

The list was released on Twitter by the club's official account and included youngsters such as Alvaro Rodriguez, Nico Paco, Sergio Arribas and Rodrigo Dotor. As per the Daily Mail, no reason has been specified for Benzema's absence.

The Frenchman has had an injury-hit campaign but has still been his team's talisman, registering 29 goals and six assists in 37 games across competitions. Carlo Ancelotti could perhaps want to manage the 35-year-old's playing time given his age and recent fitness issues.

Real Madrid, after all, have a Copa del Rey final to play against Osasuna on May 6. Four days later, Los Blancos host Manchester City in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

Benzema had a busy April, featuring in eight games across competitions for the La Liga giants. Real Madrid also have very little left to play for in the league. Despite there still being a mathematical possibility of a comeback in the title race, Barcelona seem destined to win the league trophy.

The Catalan giants hold an 11-point lead atop the La Liga table with just six games left in the season. Real Madrid are also set to finish in the top four, holding a 15-point lead over fifth-placed Villarreal after 32 league games.

Real Madrid boss praises potential La Liga winners Barcelona

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has praised Barcelona as they continue to run away with the league title.

The Catalan giants are on course to win their first league title since the 2018-19 season. Despite being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League earlier this campaign, the prospect of winning La Liga makes this a memorable season for their fans.

Speaking at his pre-match presser ahead of the league against Real Sociedad, Ancelotti admitted, via the club's official website (h/t MadridUniversal):

"I always point out the merit of the rival. Barcelona has scored a lot of points and has merit. I think sometimes we think we’re going to fix everything with the offensive quality. And that’s not always going to be the case. We must improve defensive concentration."

The defense has indeed been the difference between the two sides in the league this season. Real Madrid have let in 30 goals in La Liga - 19 more than the Catalan-based outfit. Ancelotti recently addressed his team's poor defensive form despite their 4-2 La Liga win against UD Almeria on April 29.

