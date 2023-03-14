Real Madrid superstar makes decision about future at club amid rumors of exit - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has reportedly made a decision about his future at the club amidst rumors of a possible exit. The German midfielder's contract expires at the end of the current season, leaving many fans and pundits wondering if he will stay with the club or move on to greener pastures.

According to reports by Fichajes.net, Kroos has decided to extend his relationship with Real Madrid for just one more season, until June 30, 2024. The news comes after months of speculation surrounding his future, with many believing he would leave the Santiago Bernabeu once his contract expired.

Kroos has always been open about his desire to retire from the sport sooner rather than later, which has led many to speculate that he will announce his retirement in the summer. The 33-year-old expressed that he wants to dedicate himself entirely to his family and kids, hinting that he will not join any other club after his Real Madrid exit.

However, it seems that the central midfielder will continue with the Spanish club, where he is considered an essential cog in the system.

The Real Madrid board will reportedly meet with Kroos and his representatives in the coming weeks to discuss the renewal and the economic considerations of the deal.

Kroos is a vital member of Carlo Ancelotti's team, alongside Luka Modric, and the Italian manager will want both players to renew their contracts with the club.

Despite doubts about his future, Kroos seems committed to the Bernabeu, where he feels valued and loved by the club's supporters. While there have been rumors of a possible return to Germany, his immediate future appears to be with Madrid.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti tags Eduardo Camavinga as 'untouchable' amidst interest from a few big clubs

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has described midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as 'untouchable' and suggested that he will remain a key part of the team's future plans.

The 20-year-old has impressed since joining the club from Rennes in 2021, scoring two goals and providing three assists in 80 matches for the Spanish giants.

Speaking to reporters, Ancelotti said:

"He makes some mistakes but he plays such good games that everyone forgets about it — he's untouchable. Also in the future, I'm sure he will stay that way."

Ancelotti's comments will be welcomed by fans, who have been impressed with Camavinga's performances since his arrival and see him as a potential replacement for Luka Modric in the future.

