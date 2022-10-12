Real Madrid superstar receives stratospheric offer from PSG as Nasser Al-Khelaifi launches operation 'please Kylian Mbappe' - Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to offer Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema a massive sum to join the club as they look to please Kylian Mbappe.

It was recently reported that Mbappe is unhappy with his situation in the French capital and is looking to leave the club as early as January. However, the Parisians consider the player an indispensable part of their team and are ready to do anything to convince him to stay.

Benzema is on PSG's radar and Nasser Al-Khelaifi is willing to offer the player as much as €20 million per season to convince him to join the club. This is nearly double what the striker currently earns at Real Madrid, a club he has previously said he wants to retire at.

The French forward has been a mainstay in Los Blancos' attack for more than a decade. Since joining the club back in 2009, he has scored 327 goals and 160 assists in 614 games for the Spanish giants.

Benzema shares a good personal relationship with his compatriot Mbappe. The latter would love to share the dressing room with the No. 9 at the club, like they do for the French national team.

Hence, the Ligue 1 giants are looking to make an astronomical offer, which could lure the 34-year-old want to move away from his current club. Benzema has previously played for Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1. In 148 games for Lyon, he scored 66 goals and provided 27 assists.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provides cheeky response regarding PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

The speculation surrounding PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe's future in the French capital has been growing by the minute. Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti was recently asked whether Los Blancos will try to acquire the Frenchman during the summer transfer window.

Ancelotti provided a cheeky response to the query, as he said to Canal + (via RMC Sport):

"You have the courage to ask that. I do not answer. I am not obliged to answer."

Mbappe looked certain to join the Spanish giants during the 2022 transfer window as his contract with the Parisians ran out. However, the French club offered him a hefty signing bonus and astronomical wages. He was also handed the power to have a say in the club's future sporting decisions.

Much to the dismay of Los Blancos' fans and the board, the 2018 World Cup-winner decided to stay put in France.

