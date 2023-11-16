Real Madrid superstar's agent confirms offers from Saudi Arabia, claims player might move if he receives suitable offer

Real Madrid ace Luka Modric may soon be on his way out of the club after his agent revealed that he has interest from Saudi Arabia.

The Croatian midfielder has been key for Los Blancos in his time at the club, but his minutes have reduced significantly this year. He has started just six games across competitions and accumulated 647 minutes across 15 appearances.

Modric helped form the spine of the Real Madrid side that won the UEFA Champions League thrice in a row. The midfielder won the 2018 Ballon d'Or partly for his metronomic showings for Los Blancos in midfield alongside Casemiro and Toni Kroos.

This season, Luka Modric has had to make do with a bit-part role at the Santiago Bernabeu partly because he's 38 years old now. The other reason for his reduced game time is the presence of multiple world-class midfield talents in the team.

The midfielder's agent, Borja Couce, has revealed that his client wants to remain at the Spanish club, but could consider an exit. According to him, the Croat has received offers to join the riches of Saudi Arabia but has yet to accept any offers.

“Saudi clubs? This summer there was interest in Modric with the aim of signing him. The player has several offers, from a club from the capital and another club.”

“Modric is currently thinking about Real Madrid, but the idea of him moving to the Saudi Pro League is possible if the offer is suitable.”

Modric is in the last few months of his contract with Real Madrid having penned a one-year extension in the summer.

Real Madrid facing mini-crisis in midfield

For much of the start to this season, Carlo Ancelotti has had a settled midfield, which mostly sees Modric come off the bench. In recent weeks, the Italian tactician has had to reshuffle his pack following an injury to Aurelien Tchouameni.

A recent injury to Eduardo Camavinga while on international duty means that Ancelotti has to once again switch things up. The Frenchman could be out for a few weeks due to a knee injury. The absence of teenage prodigy Arda Guler through injury also complicates things in midfield.

With the turn of the year so close, it is a given that players would not be allowed to leave in January. The manager will look to call upon as many of the fringe players available at the club, including the veterans such as Kroos and Modric.