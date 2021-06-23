Real Madrid to table bid for Sevilla star-Reports

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing an offer for Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri. The Moroccan was one of the standout strikers in La Liga last season and has caught the attention of Los Blancos with his consistent performances.According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, new Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has prioritized the signing of a striker this summer and has identified En-Nesyri as the ideal signing. Sevilla are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of €50 million for the 24-year-old.

En-Nesyri began his La Liga career with Malaga. He made his senior debut for the club in the 2016-17 season and became a regular member of the first team.

He played a more prominent role for Malaga in his second season for the club, but struggled to score goals on a consistent basis. En-Nesyri was then sold to Leganes in 2018, where he scored eleven goals in 34 appearances in his first season with the club.

The Moroccan was signed by Sevilla in January of 2019 from Leganes for €25 million. After enduring a slow start to life in Seville, En-Nesyri found his stride last season. He recorded an impressive 24 goals in 52 games in all competitions for Julen Lopetigui's side. The striker has also scored eleven goals in 39 appearances for Morocco.

Real Madrid have been monitoring the performances of En-Nesyri and are reportedly keen to sign him this summer. The Spanish giants are desperate to sign a striker to provide back-up and share the goal-scoring responsibilities with Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos have been heavily dependent on Benzema since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018. The Frenchman is approaching the latter stages of his career. As a result, Real Madrid will need to arrange an adequate back-up option upfront before the 2021-22 season begins.

Real Madrid could drop their interest in Kylian Mbappe and pursue En-Nesyri this summer due to their financial situation

Real Madrid have been long-term admirers of French striker Kylian Mbappe and are desperate to sign the PSG star in the near future. Los Blancos have, however, suffered financially due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. This could result in them cooling their interest in the Frenchman this summer.

Kylian Mbappe has just one year remaining on his deal with PSG. Real Madrid could look to sign En-Nesyri instead this summer and wait until next year to sign Mbappe on a free transfer.

