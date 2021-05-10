Real Madrid target reveals he's yet to come to a decision regarding his future 

Real Madrid target Eduardo Camavinga has admitted that he does not know where he will move this summer.

The teenager is expected to be the hottest property on the transfer market this summer after putting in some stellar displays for Rennes since making the senior team as a 16-year old in 2018.

Camavinga’s talent hasn’t gone unnoticed, as Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have been linked with moves for the talented midfielder.

Eduardo Camavinga to TF1: “My future? I've not yet thought it over with my family. I am first concentrating on Rennes. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interest is something nice, I can’t lie. It's nice that big clubs have interest, but I'm not focused on that”. 🇫🇷 @GFFN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 9, 2021

Real Madrid in particular are said to be leading the way, as manager Zinedine Zidane looks to revamp his squad with younger players this summer.

Rennes tried to tie him down to a new deal, but contract talks did not progress well. Considering his contract expires in the summer of 2022, they may have to sell him in the next transfer window to avoid the risk of losing him for free next year.

Camavinga proud of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich interest but hasn’t made a decision yet

Camavinga has revealed that he is yet to come to a decision regarding his future and has not discussed it with his family yet.

“It makes you feel flattered and it is nice that teams like Real Madrid or Bayern are interested in your situation,” he told French outlet Telefoot via Diario AS.

“I am not going to lie, but I have not yet decided with my family what I will do.”

Camavinga’s mature displays for Rennes have convinced Zidane, who wants to add more freshness to the Real Madrid midfield.

Los Blancos have looked labored at times this season as the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric aren’t getting any younger. The need to add more young blood is imperative this summer.

🚨 Eduardo Camavinga will not be signing new Rennes contract. Interest from top clubs but undecided if he exits this summer or as free agent in 2022. #staderennais want lucrative deal but would likely add high release clause so not happening @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/Gt0bYlG0Gi — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) April 12, 2021

Camavinga has already made 80 appearances for Rennes since making his debut, and tasted Champions League action earlier this season in the group stages. The midfielder has also played three times for the French senior team.

The transition to La Liga will perhaps take some time should he decide to move, but the precocious talent that he is, Real Madrid are confident he will be able to fulfill his potential.