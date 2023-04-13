Real Madrid all time top scorers: Where does Karim Benzema rank after goal against Chelsea?

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema continued his blistering goal-scoring form with a strike against Chelsea in their ongoing UEFA Champions League encounter.

Los Blancos are currently leading their rivals from the Premier League 1-0 at the break, courtesy of the Frenchman's 21st-minute tap-in.

With that, he now has 348 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the all-time charts with 450. Raul (323), Alfredo di Stefano (269), and Santillana (253) make up the top five.

Joining Real Madrid in 2009, Benzema is currently the longest-serving player active in the squad. But for the longest time, he had to play second-fiddle to Ronaldo.

The striker provided excellent cover for the Portuguese, allowing him to bang goals left, right, and centre while Benzema himself stretched defenses out wide.

However, now with the iconic No.7 long gone, the 35-year-old has taken the stage himself and plonked his meteoric self on it, emerging as the club's new goal-scoring talisman.

Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Benzema has scored 156 goals for Real Madrid in all competitions, including 106 in La Liga. He has also won the Pichichi award for finishing as the division's top scorer.

Most importantly, the former Lyon man lifted the Ballon d'Or last year, becoming just the third winner of the prestigious Golden Ball in the Messi-Ronaldo era.

Real Madrid lead Chelsea in their Champions League clash

Real Madrid v Chelsea FC: Quarterfinal First Leg - UEFA Champions League

At the time of writing, Real Madrid are leading Chelsea 1-0 in the match and will look to increase their advantage after the break.

Los Blancos started the match on the back foot but slowly recovered from the slow start to make inroads.

Their pressure soon paid off when Vinicius Junior cut through the defense and nearly scored a goal. Benzema was on hand to turn home the loose ball.

Frank Lampard's team must be more clinical to get something out of the game.

Poll : 0 votes