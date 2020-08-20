Real Madrid Transfer News: Jose Mourinho set to bring Gareth Bale to Tottenham

According to several reports in the English media, Tottenham Hotspur's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho wants to work with Gareth Bale and will look to secure the Real Madrid star's services in the upcoming transfer window. Gareth Bale has struggled at the Spanish capital and is set to leave Real Madrid this summer.

Under Zinedine Zidane, Gareth Bale has been ostracised to the fringes of the Real Madrid squad and has endured a difficult season. The former Tottenham speedster has been linked to a move to the Premier League for several years and is unlikely to stay with Real Madrid.

Jose Mourinho 'keen to end Gareth Bale's Real Madrid nightmare and bring him back to Tottenham' https://t.co/SmTHVrmZ8R — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) August 20, 2020

Jose Mourinho has been a manager for Real Madrid in the past and may well use his connections in the Spanish capital to secure the Welsh star's signature. Bale does not have the best of relationships with several stalwarts in the Real Madrid dressing room and will find it difficult to play football on a regular basis with the La Liga champions.

The Welshman is also a divisive figure among the Real Madrid fanbase and many supporters of the club believe that the winger is more of a liability than an asset to the team. Gareth Bale can still win matches on his own to this day and his outrageous talent is likely to find him many suitors in the transfer market.

Gareth Bale may return to Tottenham as Jose Mourinho decides to approach Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is not a popular figure at Real Madrid

According to sources in the Spanish media, Gareth Bale wants to see out his contract at Real Madrid and has accepted the possibility that he will warm the club's benches till the end of his contract. Jose Mourinho is a powerful figure in European football, however, and his presence at Tottenham Hotspurs may convince Gareth Bale to return to the club that made him famous.

The Real Madrid star is a popular figure at Tottenham and a move to White Hart Lane will drive the Spurs fanbase into a frenzy. Gareth Bale had a sensational season with Tottenham before moving to Real Madrid in 2013.

😅 Don't think Gareth Bale wanted to be involved in the celebrations! pic.twitter.com/D7JS25DXJN — SPORF (@Sporf) July 16, 2020

Real Madrid has invested in several talented youngsters over the past few years and Gareth Bale's claim to a spot in the starting eleven has been severely weakened as a result. The likes of Vinicius and Rodrygo have effectively usurped Gareth Bale at Real Madrid and the Welshman has often found himself out of the squad.

The former Tottenham winger's interest in golf and his lack of Spanish fluency have also been points of contention at Real Madrid. Bale, however, has stood by his points of view and has refused to cater to the demands of Real Madrid fanbase.

Gareth Bale has struggled at Real Madrid

Gareth Bale is known for flashes of brilliance and scored one of the best goals in the recent history of the Champions League in the 2017/18 final against Liverpool. Tottenham Hotspur and Jose Mourinho would become a genuine force to reckon with if the Real Madrid star decides to make the switch to White Hart Lane.

Real Madrid won the La Liga title this season with a spectacular run of results after the league's restart. While Gareth Bale has not played much of a role in many of Real Madrid's recent title victories, he will leave the Spanish capital with an impressive trophy cabinet.

