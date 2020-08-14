According to several sources in the English media, La Liga champions Real Madrid fully intend to do away with out-of-favour winger Gareth Bale in the upcoming transfer window. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane does not seem to get along with the Welsh winger and reportedly wants him to leave the club.

Gareth Bale has enjoyed his fair share of incredible highs at Real Madrid but is not a fan favourite in the Spanish capital. The former Tottenham forward has fallen out with many of his Real Madrid teammates in the past and has been involved in several controversies off the pitch.

Gareth Bale 'wishes he was back at Tottenham', claims Andros Townsend https://t.co/zWhV4synQH — standardsport (@standardsport) August 12, 2020

Gareth Bale has reportedly lost interest in playing football at Real Madrid and has been ostracised from the squad. The Welsh star requested to be omitted from the Real Madrid squad for the club's crucial clash against Manchester City in the Champions League.

The Welsh star signed a contract extension in 2016 and can stay with Real Madrid till 2022. According to the Spanish media, Bale does not mind being neglected by the club's coaching staff is intent on seeing out his contract at Real Madrid.

Tottenham expresses interest as Real Madrid looks to offload Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has struggled at Real Madrid

Real Madrid is looking to revamp its squad in the upcoming transfer window and clearly does not view Gareth Bale as an asset to the club. The Welsh wizard earns an astonishing £350,000 per week at Real Madrid and has effectively become a liability for the club.

Tottenham Hotspur has expressed an interest in bringing its very own prodigy back to the Premier League and has reportedly asked Real Madrid to consider a loan deal. Real Madrid, however, is intent on getting the expensive winger off their roster and have reportedly attached a price tag of £15 million to the Real Madrid star.

Gareth Bale was nothing short of a sensation for Tottenham Hotspur in his younger days and was arguably the best talent in the Premier League in his breakthrough season. The Real Madrid winger is still equipped with electric pace and can do wonders for Jose Mourinho's side in England.

ON THIS DAY: In 2010, Gareth Bale put on a masterclass as Tottenham beat Champions League holders Inter Milan 3-1 at White Hart Lane.



68 touches

9 take-ons completed

3 chances created

3 shots

2 assists

2 interceptions

1 tackle

1 clearance



A man of the match performance. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/SZ81PadJrm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 2, 2019

The Welsh superstar has scored important goals for Real Madrid over the years and his spectacular overhead kick against Liverpool in the 2017/18 Champions League final is arguably one of the best goals in the history of the competition. Gareth Bale can still be a potent threat in the final third but his lack of interest in playing for Real Madrid has not gone down well with Zinedine Zidane.

Gareth Bale has publicly stated that he has been unfairly treated by the Real Madrid over the years. The forward has been heavily criticised for his inability to converse in Spanish and for his interest in golf.

Gareth Bale may go back to Tottenham

Real Madrid is looking for young talents to reinforce its squad this summer. Zinedine Zidane has done a commendable job with a Real Madrid side that is currently in a phase of transition.

The Spanish giants managed to win the La Liga title this season and Zinedine Zidane has integrated several youngsters into the team to ensure that Real Madrid's future is secure.

