According to a report published by Spanish media publication Don Balon, Real Madrid wants to do away with Serbian striker Luka Jovic this season and is planning to include him in a potential swap deal for Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette.

The proposed deal and prove to be beneficial for both Real Madrid and Arsenal. The Gunners have a massive wage bill to deal with and need to offload some of their star players in the upcoming transfer window. Real Madrid, on the other hand, needs a potent striker to add to its squad depth and has identified Alexandre Lacazette as the ideal option.

🔴 Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is catching the eye of some of Europe's best.



✅ Aubameyang staying?

➡️ Lacazette leaving? — oddschecker (@oddschecker) August 13, 2020

Real Madrid has enjoyed a largely successful season and is currently planning for the future to ensure that the long-term ambitions of the club are fulfilled. Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has done an excellent job with his squad and has added several young players to the mix.

Arsenal, on the other hand, needs to rebuild after a difficult season that saw Spanish manager Unai Emery sacked midway through the season. Former Arsenal midfielder Mikel Arteta has done a commendable job with the resources he has at the club and will jump at the opportunity to sign Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic.

Also Read: Real Madrid is set to offer two key midfielders for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Real Madrid shows interest in Lacazette as Arsenal looks to sell this summer

Alexandre Lacazette has enjoyed a fruitful season

Advertisement

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette endured a difficult start to the season and failed to impress the fanbase under Unai Emery. The Frenchman has shown considerable improvement since the Premier League restart and has become a mainstay in Arsenal's starting eleven.

The Real Madrid target put in exceptional shifts against Tottenham and Liverpool in the Premier League and also played a crucial supporting role to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in Arsenal's successful FA Cup campaign.

Lacazette's compatriot Karim Benzema has had a stellar season at Real Madrid and has become the club's talisman in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo. Under Zinedine Zidane, Benzema is a lethal threat in the final third and has carried Real Madrid to the La Liga title this season.

What does the future hold for Luka Jovic? Is he already finished at @realmadrid?



📝 for @EuroFantasyGame



▶️ https://t.co/mcOj1nXdpB pic.twitter.com/68r9KdsnKS — Graham Ruthven (@grahamruthven) August 2, 2020

Karim Benzema's prolific returns for Real Madrid ensured that Luka Jovic had to spend most of the season on the sidelines. The injury-prone Serbian star has also been involved in several controversies off the pitch and has failed to make an impact at Real Madrid.

A transfer to Arsenal could help Luka Jovic revive his career. The Real Madrid flop was sensational for Eintracht Frankfurt last season and could rediscover his talents under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta next season.

Luka Jovic has struggled at Real Madrid

Real Madrid has enjoyed a largely successful season under Zinedine Zidane and managed to wrest the La Liga title from an underwhelming Barcelona side. Los Blancos crashed out of the Champions League, however, and have plenty of work to do in the transfer market.

Arsenal will need to completely revamp its squad to stand a chance of finishing in the Premier League top four next season. Mikel Arteta has specific plans in place for the transfer window but it remains to be seen whether the Gunners can achieve their transfer targets this summer.

Also Read: Chelsea is set to pip Arsenal in the race to sign Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon