According to reports in the English media, EPL giants Chelsea are leading the race to sign Real Madrid full-back Sergio Reguilon and will try to bring the defender to the club this summer. Chelsea has suffered from a lack of defensive solidity over the past few weeks and Frank Lampard seems intent on revamping the squad.

While Chelsea has exceeded expectations under Frank Lampard this season, the Blues do not have a good defensive record and need to reinforce their back-line in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, could be a loan or €25 million fee.



https://t.co/Gfj4uh64UY@RodrigoFaez @alexkirkland — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) August 4, 2020

Sergio Reguilon is one of the brightest defensive prospects in La Liga and would be an excellent addition to Frank Lampard's young Chelsea side. The talented full-back is currently on loan to Sevilla and has grown into an impressive talent under former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui.

Chelsea is currently in the market for a good left-back and will view Sergio Reguilon as the ideal fit for the club. Frank Lampard has placed an emphasis on young players this season and Reguilon could be the latest addition to a Chelsea side that is transitioning into a highly promising outfit.

Sergio Reguilon has been excellent this season

Sergio Reguilon's loan spell at Real Madrid has yielded incredible results for both the player and the Andalusian club. The Chelsea target has become a world-class player at Sevilla under the tutelage of Julen Loetegui and is one of the most important players in the squad.

Reguilon has been one of Sevilla's standout performers in the Europa League. Sevilla faced tricky clashes against AS Roma and Wolves and Sergio Reguilon stood up to the test and came through with flying colours. Sevilla is now set to play Chelsea's arch-rivals Manchester United in the Europa League semi-finals and Reguilon has the perfect chance to prove his mettle to his prospective employers.

The final 4️⃣ is set 🏆



Sunday: Sevilla 🆚 Man United



Monday: Inter 🆚 Shakhtar



Two tasty ties 🍿 pic.twitter.com/p9ruuMjTat — Sport360° (@Sport360) August 12, 2020

Chelsea faces tough competition to sign the talented Spanish left-back. Arsenal and Napoli have also expressed plenty of interest in Sergio Reguilon and will try to sign the right-back this summer. Arsenal is also looking to rejuvenate a struggling defensive line and will be Chelsea's most formidable competitor in the transfer market.

Kia Joorabchian represents the 23-year-old defender and has a good relationship with both Arsenal and Chelsea. Reguilon wants to move away from Real Madrid to ensure that he gets playing time and Joorabchian has made contact with Chelsea in order to orchestrate a potential transfer.

Sergio Reguilon is one of the brightest talents in La Liga

Chelsea has scouted several left-backs and is sure to invest in a young full-back this summer. The likes of Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico, and Marc Cucurella have been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge in the upcoming transfer window.

Chelsea finished in fourth place in the Premier League table this season and the acquisitions of Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech should hold the London giants in good stead next season. Chelsea conceded the most goals in the top ten of the Premier League table and will need to reinforce its suspect defence to give itself a chance of winning the Premier League title.

