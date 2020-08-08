Reports: Chelsea set to offload Jorginho to raise funds for defensive target

According to several sources in the English media, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is looking to make several changes in his squad and is set to have a particularly busy transfer market. Chelsea has exceeded expectations this season but failed to win a domestic trophy and will set its sights on silverware next season.

The first casualty in Frank Lampard's proposed rebuild is likely to be Italian midfielder Jorginho. The former Napoli star has not had much of an impact for the Blues and is unlikely to survive the transfer window at an ambitious Chelsea outfit.

Jorginho's agent opens door to Juventus move, raising possibility of Chelsea bid for Declan Rice | @Matt_Law_DT https://t.co/AKwYpETWHH — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 6, 2020

According to a report published by the Telegraph, Jorginho has been considering a transfer to Juventus over the past few weeks. The recent sacking of former manager Maurizio Sarri, however, is likely to derail his future plans. Jorginho has not nailed down a place in the starting eleven under Frank Lampard and reportedly wants to leave Chelsea.

Frank Lampard will not be opposed to Jorginho's departure and will probably use his departure to raise funds at the club and complete the transfer of West Ham prodigy Declan Rice. The young defender has had a promising breakthrough season and is likely to leave West Ham for greener pastures in the upcoming transfer window.

Frank Lampard and Chelsea gear up for a busy transfer window

Jorginho may leave Chelsea this summer

Jorginho was considered as one of Chelsea's brightest young stars when he was brought to the club by former manager Maurizio Sarri. The Italian midfielder has failed to meet expectations at Chelsea, however, and has lost his place in the starting eleven to Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount.

The ongoing youth revolution at Chelsea under Frank Lampard has seen many bright talents make an impact at the Stamford Bridge. Jorginho has not become the knight in shining armour that a large section of the Chelsea fanbase had hoped he would become and his patient build-up play in the midfield has not impressed the fans of the club.

Chelsea has been heavily linked with a move for former youth prospect Declan Rice and Frank Lampard will have to sell a few players to invest in the young defender.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a bid for West Ham's Declan Rice... but it'd mean 'selling some players'.



Gossip: https://t.co/9iTwd5TFNp#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/Pjd557mxGE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 8, 2020

Chelsea is reportedly considering the inclusions of Ross Barkley and Michy Batshuayi in a potential swap deal with West Ham to complete the signing of Declan Rice. The talented youngster has an astonishing €65 million price tag and Chelsea may need to sell Jorginho to fund the transfer.

Declan Rice has been labelled as the rightful heir to John Terry's throne at Chelsea and will improve a suspect Chelsea defence that has cost Frank Lampard several points this season. The Blues have qualified for the Champions League but will have to improve their defence to win silverware next season.

Declan Rice has been impressive this season

Frank Lampard has already brought Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to Chelsea and is also working on the acquisition of talented German youngster Kai Havertz. Chelsea has plenty of attacking potential but its defence has plenty of gaps that need to be plugged in the transfer market.

Declan Rice is the perfect fit for a Chelsea that has already ticked its fair share of boxes in a phase of transition that could define the club's ambitions and successes for years to come.

