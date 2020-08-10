According to reports circulating in the English media, Chelsea is interested in securing the services of former Barcelona full-back Marc Cucurella and is ready to pay a massive amount to bring the defender to Stamford Bridge. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is not particularly happy with his side's defence and is intent on using the transfer market to improve Chelsea's prospects in the Premier League.

Marc Cucurella has been excellent for Spanish club Getafe this season and has been one of the best players in a side that has managed to exceed expectations both in La Liga and in Europe. The former Barcelona star is an attack-minded full-back and can be the perfect fit for a young and ambitious Chelsea outfit.

The Getafe defender has completed a permanent move from Barcelona and may decide to start his Premier League adventure with Chelsea this summer. Cucurella has plenty of pace and technical ability and will be able to fight for a place in Frank Lampard's Chelsea side.

Marc Cucurella is one of Getafe's most important players and Chelsea will have to spend a hefty price to bring the Spaniard to the club. Chelsea is currently in the midst of a phase of transition and is looking to revamp its squad and mount an assault on the Premier League title.

Chelsea is interested in signing La Liga defender Marc Cucurella

Marc Cucurella has been excellent this season

Getafe is highly reliant on Marc Cucurella to provide width on the left flank. The Spaniard is an excellent crosser of the ball and his ability to make bombarding runs into the final third has created several opportunities for the Madrid-based outfit.

While Chelsea has managed to exceed expectations with its performances this season, Frank Lampard's young side has suffered from a distinct lack of defensive solidity and has the worst defensive record among the top ten teams of the Premier League table.

Frank Lampard has made his intentions clear in the transfer market and Chelsea is aggressively pursuing several defensive targets. Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is a priority for Chelsea but Brendan Rodgers is keen to hold on to the talented English prospect.

Chelsea will make a move for Marc Cucurella in case negotiations with Leicester City for Ben Chilwell suffer a setback. The Spanish defender is rated at €22 million and Chelsea is reportedly willing to pay double the asking price to secure his signature.

Getafe will have to transfer a part of the fee to Barcelona and will want to make a significant profit from the sale of its star full-back. Cucurella is one of the most promising defenders in La Liga and can give Chelsea's squad a new dimension.

Chelsea is revamping its squad

Chelsea is currently one of the most active clubs in the transfer market and has already completed the acquisitions of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner. Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is also reportedly working on a deal that could see German prodigy Kai Havertz join the club.

With Willian and Pedro leaving the club, Chelsea is entering a transitional phase and will need to reinforce its defence to stand a chance in the Premier League. Marc Cucurella can become an important player at Chelsea and will offer the side an excellent option on the flank.

