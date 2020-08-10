According to several sources in the Italian media, Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is being courted by Real Madrid and Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to sacrifice two important midfielders to bring the Argentine sensation to the club.

Real Madrid is currently in the midst of revamping its squad and is preparing for a phase of transition. Juventus is also experiencing a similar series of events and will want to get off on the right foot under newly appointed manager Andrea Pirlo.

☎️💥 Paulo Dybala por Isco: el traspaso entre Juve y Real Madrid del que se habla en Italia: así está la operación https://t.co/aPvgP5HTcd — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) August 10, 2020

Paulo Dybala is one of Juventus' best players and has been in sensational form since the restart of the Serie A season. The Argentine striker is versatile and can play in a number of different positions across the forward line. Real Madrid is evidently impressed by the forward's performances this season and is willing to invest the young Juventus star.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to part with Real Madrid midfielders Toni Kroos and Isco and will try to bring Paulo Dybala to the club this summer. Juventus parted with the seasoned Maurizio Sarri last week and appointed former player Andrea Pirlo as the new manager of the club.

Real Madrid and Juventus are discussing a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala and Toni Kroos

Dybala and Kroos could exchange clubs this summer

Real Madrid has a specific plan in place to ensure the team's long-term success in La Liga and in Europe and has already invested in several young talents to take the club into a new era. Juventus forward Paulo Dybala is still 26 years of age and Real Madrid is intent on making the Argentine the spearhead of a new-look Los Blancos attack.

Dybala is one of the most sought-after attackers in European football and Juventus will want to be paid its dues for parting with the talented forward. The Bianconeri reportedly wants Real Madrid veterans Isco and Toni Kroos to be included in a potential swap deal.

Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has claimed that an attacking midfielder is the need of the hour for the club and Real Madrid maestro Isco could be the perfect solution to Juventus' creative problems. The Spaniard has struggled to find playing time at Real Madrid and is likely to fancy a move to Italy.

Andrea Pirlo's been handed the Juventus managers job.



Is it a good decision? And could it backfire on Juventus?



Analysis: https://t.co/qragAXRhyy#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/5D7Pg4fp0K — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 10, 2020

Toni Kroos, on the other hand, is one of the most important players at Real Madrid and has been his side's most consistent midfielder this season. Zinedine Zidane will go to great lengths to keep the experienced German star at the club and Juventus will not find it easy to secure his signature.

Juventus is looking to rebuild under Andrea Pirlo and the legendary Italian midfielder will try to mould the team in his own image. The Bianoceri already have Cristiano Ronaldo in their ranks and bringing Real Madrid's experienced veterans into the squad may bring the best out of the in-form Portuguese superstar.

Both Toni Kroos and Isco built excellent relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter's time at Real Madrid and will not be averse to reuniting with the Juventus talisman for a potential second spell.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Toni Kroos share an excellent relationship

Real Madrid and Juventus have both had very similar seasons but their managers have been judged by contrasting expectations. While Real Madrid crashed out of the Champions League, Zinedine Zidane did manage to wrest the La Liga title from Barcelona's hands and has enjoyed a largely successful season.

Juventus also won a league title under Maurizio Sarri but a shock aggregate defeat to Lyon in the Champions League saw the former Chelsea manager lose his job to AC Milan and Juventus legend Andrea Pirlo.

