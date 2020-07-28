According to several reports in the Spanish media, La Liga champions Real Madrid are set to place a bid for Espanyol's defensive midfielder Marc Roca in the upcoming transfer window.

Real Madrid has identified the Spaniard as a potential replacement for veteran defensive midfielder Casemiro and is likely to bring Marc Roca to the Spanish capital this summer.

A report published by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo has claimed that Marc Roca might be available for a bargain price in this transfer window and Real Madrid will look to strike a deal with Espanyol.

The La Liga giants have enjoyed an excellent season in Spain's domestic competition and are looking to further improve their squad. Real Madrid is expected to win silverware every year and the signing of Marc Roca may well aid the club's cause next season.

Real Madrid moves on from Camavinga and sets sights on Marc Roca

Marc Roca has been excellent this season

Real Madrid has been heavily linked with Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. The young French talent will come at a hefty price, however, and Real Madrid is reportedly not willing to meet the French club's demands.

Real Madrid is also looking to free up some funds by way of player sales this season with the likes of Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez set to leave the club. The Spanish giants are reportedly looking to raise €200 million by selling some of their ageing stars and have a detailed plan firmly in place for the future.

Marc Roca has been the only shining light in Espanyol's miserable La Liga campaign this season. The Spanish midfielder has been courted by several European giants in the recent past and is likely to leave the relegated Catalan club in the coming weeks.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have also taken an interest in the Espanyol star and believe that the youngster could be a potential solution to their midfield woes. Bayern Munich attempted to sign Marc Roca earlier this year but was thrown off the trail by his €40 million release clause.

Real Madrid does have the financial clout to pull off Marca Roca's signing and Espanyol's relegation to the Segunda Division will certainly help Zinedine Zidane's cause.

Marc Roca has been a revelation this season

Real Madrid has also expressed an interest in French talent Eduardo Camavinga but based on recent reports, Los Blancos are unlikely to make a move for the Rennes teenager. The financial crisis in European football has also taken a toll on Real Madrid and Florentino Perez is intent on ensuring that the Spanish champions are able to balance the book.

Marc Roca can be available for a bargain price with Espanyol failing to secure its place in La Liga. The Spanish midfielder has also been knocking on the national team's door and can serve as an excellent alternative to Brazilian midfielder Casemiro.

Real Madrid will face Manchester City in a Champions League clash next month and will need to overturn a 2-1 deficit at the Etihad Stadium to progress in the competition.

