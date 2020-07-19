According to reports in the French media, Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain are interested in securing the signing of Real Madrid superstar James Rodriguez and want the Colombian midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

James Rodriguez does not have the best of relationships with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane and has expressed his desire to leave the club for greener pastures.

James Rodriguez has struggled for playing time at Real Madrid this season and has been consigned to the fringes of the squad by Zinedine Zidane. The Colombian midfielder has attracted the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe and is likely to leave this summer.

Real Madrid is currently filled to the brim with talented attacking players and the likes of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale have found no place in the starting eleven. With Real Madrid planning an imminent squad overhaul, James Rodriguez is sure to leave the club this transfer window.

Paris Saint-Germain set to land the signing of Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez is not happy at Real Madrid

James Rodriguez has been unable to keep his place at Real Madrid and has fallen out of favour with Zinedine Zidane. The Real Madrid manager often gives diplomatic messages when asked about the Colombian midfielder's situation at the club and has claimed that there are no ill feelings between the duo.

Real Madrid clinched its 34th La Liga title during the week with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal and James Rodriguez cut a forlorn figure on the bench. The midfielder has been omitted from the squad for Real Madrid's final game of the La Liga season against Leganes.

James Rodriguez has played only five matches in La Liga so far and has been ostracised from the Real Madrid squad. The Colombian is 29 years of age and can still hit his peak away from the Spanish giants.

James Rodriguez has fallen below both Isco and Federico Valverde in Real Madrid's midfield pecking order and is running out of patience at the club. The attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to the EPL in the upcoming transfer window.

The likes of Arsenal and Everton have expressed interest in signing the talented Colombian star but according to some French publications, Paris Saint-Germain currently leads the race to sign James Rodriguez.

The French champions have considerable financial backing and can easily outbid their English rivals. James Rodriguez will have to weigh his options carefully this summer and leave Real Madrid as soon as possible.

James Rodriguez is a talented midfielder

Real Madrid pipped arch-rivals Barcelona to the La Liga title this season and will have to overcome a formidable Manchester City side to stay in the Champions League next month.

James Rodriguez would be an excellent addition to Thomas Tuchel's Paris Saint-Germain side and will also find plenty of playing time at the French club. Alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, the Real Madrid midfielder could herald the dawn of a new era in French football.

