Reports: Real Madrid title victory results in surprise bonus for Chelsea

As Eden Hazard lifted his first La Liga trophy with Real Madrid earlier this week, Chelsea officials also had smiles across their faces over a thousand miles away in London. Chelsea's former talisman moved to Real Madrid last year and his title victory has ensured that a few lucrative bonuses are in store for the Blues.

Real Madrid paid a hefty sum to bring Eden Hazard to the club from Chelsea and will now have to pay the Premier League giants a considerable bonus sum due to a clause in the Belgian winger's contract.

Chelsea to benefit from Real Madrid's La Liga win.https://t.co/yyptUdjN29 — football.london (@Football_LDN) July 17, 2020

Eden Hazard has not played a leading role in Real Madrid's clinical charge to the La Liga title but is arguably one of the most high-profile players at Real Madrid. The winger was one of the most highly-rated players in the transfer market after his move from Chelsea to Real Madrid at the end of last season.

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 victory at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium and secured its third La Liga title of the decade yesterday. Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard started for Zinedine Zidane's side on the left flank and put in a good shift.

Also Read: Who said what: Football world reacts to Real Madrid's historic 34th La Liga triumph

Real Madrid set to pay Chelsea large amount for La Liga title victory

Zinedine Zidane won his first La Liga title

Advertisement

Real Madrid has been in excellent form since the La Liga restart and has been nearly unstoppable in its march to the title. Zinedine Zidane has drilled some much-needed discipline into Real Madrid's defence and the side is in ominous form ahead of the Champions League campaign.

Eden Hazard has been one of Real Madrid's most underwhelming players this season and has been injured for most of the year. The Belgian winger has struggled with several fitness issues and was accused by some people in Real Madrid of being far too distracted to play for the club.

Hazard played with renewed vigour after the La Liga restart but has failed to keep his place in the starting eleven.

Chelsea in cash windfall with Real Madrid’s LaLiga title win activating Hazard clause to add to Lampard transfer kitty https://t.co/FmH745haeO — The Sun - Chelsea (@SunChelsea) July 17, 2020

Chelsea made a massive €100 million from the sale of Eden Hazard last year and that fee is set to rise to €130 million after Real Madrid secured its 34th La Liga title earlier this week.

Eden Hazard has been a disappointing signing and has scored only one goal in 19 appearances so far for Real Madrid. The Belgian wizard has been overshadowed by the likes of Karim Benzema and Vinicius and may not last very long at Real Madrid.

Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid

Chelsea's finances will experience a massive boost thanks to Real Madrid's success in La Liga. The Blues have already brought Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech to the club and may now set their sights on Kai Havertz.

Real Madrid is looking to sell some of its players in this transfer window and Eden Hazard may well be on the list. The Belgian superstar needs to pull up his socks at the club and justify his price tag as soon as possible.

Also Read: Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna Player Ratings as Blaugrana suffer shock defeat and surrender league title to Real Madrid | La Liga 2019-20