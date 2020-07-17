Barcelona 1-2 Osasuna Player Ratings as Blaugrana suffer shock defeat and surrender league title to Real Madrid | La Liga 2019-20

Barcelona slumped to a devastating 2-1 defeat to Osasuna at the Camp Nou earlier today and handed Real Madrid its 34th La Liga title on a silver platter. Many of Barcelona's superstars looked thoroughly uninspired on the pitch and Osasuna's lethal counter-attacks ensured that Real Madrid won the league title with consummate ease.

Lionel Messi was the only player that looked threatening for the home side but the man himself was well below his best today. Barcelona youngsters Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig were handed an opportunity by Quique Setien but also failed to influence the game as much as they would have liked.

Real Madrid are La Liga champions for the first time since 2016-17!



They've beaten Villarreal 2-1 to seal the title.



And to top it all off for Real, Barcelona lost 2-1 at home to Osasuna, right at the death https://t.co/reKjzcZoIJ #bbceurofooty pic.twitter.com/uNto0FNhTM — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 16, 2020

Barcelona left stunned by late Roberto Torres goal

Osasuna shocked Barcelona with a goal in the opening 20 minutes. Nelson Semedo was beaten for pace by his opposite number on the right flank and former Barcelona player Jose Arnaiz made no mistake from the edge of the penalty area. Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a dangerous free-kick but was unable to get on to the scoresheet.

Barcelona pressed Osasuna back into its own half for most of the first half but barring a few Lionel Messi runs, the hosts failed to create anything of note. Real Madrid, meanwhile, had already taken the lead against Villarreal through a Karim Benzema strike.

Jose Arnaiz left Barcelona reeling with the opening goal

Barcelona started the second half with renewed vigour and found the back of the net almost immediately but Martin Braithwaite was denied by the offside flag. Lionel Messi stepped up a few minutes later to score yet another unstoppable free-kick that shaved the inside of the post and gave Barcelona the equaliser.

Osasuna was reduced to 10 men after a VAR review revealed a dangerous high elbow by Enric Gallego on Clement Lenglet. Barcelona was unable to take advantage of the numerical advantage and was stunned yet again as Roberto Torres scored a late stoppage-time goal to secure all three points for Osasuna.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 6/10

Ter Stegen was not his usual assured self today and failed to rise to the occasion for both Osasuna goals. The Barcelona goalkeeper had very little to do during the match and was caught off-guard for both goals.

Gerard Pique - 6/10

Gerard Pique could not do much about the first goal and was arguably one of the better Barcelona defenders on the pitch. The Catalan veteran ventured forward in search of an equaliser in stoppage-time and left acres of space behind him for Roberto Torres to exploit.

Clement Lenglet - 5.5/10

Barcelona's French centre-back will not be particularly to be happy with his performance today. Lenglet was nowhere to be seen for either goal and should have done much better to impede Roberto Torres and prevent Osasuna from scoring the winning goal.

Pique and Lenglet were not at their best today

Junior Firpo - 5/10

Junior Firpo showed a few glimpses of ingenuity alongside Ansu Fati on the left flank but was unable to trouble the Osasuna defence. The full-back did nothing to convince Quique Setien of his mettle on the night and was taken off for Jordi Alba.

Nelson Semedo - 5.5/10

Nelson Semedo put in a shift at right-back but found that the pacy Estupinan was more than a match for him. The Portuguese right-back was outnumbered in the build-up to Osasuna's opening goal and did not offer much in the final third.

Ivan Rakitic - 5.5/10

Ivan Rakitic started as the lone pivot in place of Sergio Busquets in Barcelona's midfield and was not able to impact the game in the first half. The Croatian picked up a yellow card in the second half and will miss Barcelona's last game of the La Liga season.

Ivan Rakitic failed to inspire Barcelona

Sergi Roberto - 6.5/10

Sergi Roberto was energetic in Barcelona's midfield but was unable to provide a killer pass that could unlock Osasuna's rigid defensive lines. The versatile Spaniard put in a reliable performance but could have done better in the final third for Barcelona.

Riqui Puig - 6.5/10

Riqui Puig showed plenty of enterprise in Barcelona's midfield and was buzzing around the pitch to try and make something happen for his side. The youngster did play a few misguided passes but has plenty of time to polish his repertoire of skills.

Martin Braithwaite - 5.5/10

Barcelona's Danish forward struggled in a crowded Osasuna penalty area and did not have many clear shots at goal. Braithwaite linked up well with Lionel Messi on a few occasions and did find the back of the net but his goal was ruled out because Lionel Messi was marginally offside during the build-up.

Ansu Fati - 5.5/10

Ansu Fati had a day to forget on Barcelona's left flank against Osasuna. The teenager often made the wrong decisions at the edge of the penalty area and squandered a few opportunities to create goalscoring chances for Barcelona.

Lionel Messi - 7/10

As is usually the case, Lionel Messi was Barcelona's most dangerous player and scored his side's only goal of the match with a typically precise free-kick. The Argentine often found himself crowded out by the opposition and failed to live up to his lofty standards today.

Leo #Messi: ❝We need to have some self-criticism, all the way around. We are Barça and we must win every game, no matter which one it is.❞ pic.twitter.com/jVqtSvnzlg — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 16, 2020

Substitutes

Luis Suarez - 6/10

Luis Suarez added an element of unpredictability to Barcelona's attack and had an excellent overhead kick ruled out by the offside flag. The Uruguayan striker also hit the post after Roberto Torres' late goal and will be disappointed not to get himself a goal today.

Sergio Busquets - 5/10

Sergio Busquets came on in the second half and did not have much of an impact for Barcelona. The veteran midfielder carelessly gave the ball away with a shocking header in the second half and cost Barcelona two points.

Arturo Vidal - 5.5/10

Arturo Vidal did little to help his cause after coming on as a substitute in the second half. The Chilean midfielder gave away needless fouls in the opposition's half and was unable to inspire Barcelona in the final third.

Frenkie de Jong - 6.5/10

Frenkie de Jong added an element of finesse to Barcelona's passing game after his introduction. The Dutchman was also the only player tracking back towards the Barcelona half in the last ten minutes of the game when his side lost possession.

Jordi Alba - 6.5/10

Jordi Alba was Barcelona's preferred attacking outlet in the second half and saw plenty of the ball on the left flank. The Spanish left-back was one of the only Barcelona players who was trying to make something happen but failed to find an accurate cross that could trouble Osasuna.

