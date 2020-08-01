According to reports in the Spanish media, Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez is set to leave the club after the 2020/21 season. The emergence of young talents at Real Madrid has seen Lucas Vazquez consigned to the bench for large parts of this season and the Spaniard is reportedly seeking a new adventure.

Lucas Vazquez has been an integral utility player at Real Madrid for the past several years and often puts in a commendable shift in the final third for the team. Zinedine Zidane has placed his trust in the winger on several crucial occasions in the past.

Positional flexibility may be the key with Lucas Vázquez hoping to extend Real Madrid deal past 2021.#RealMadrid https://t.co/SM4E0q6axn — AS English (@English_AS) July 30, 2020

Real Madrid has built a formidable squad this season with several young prodigies playing an important role in the club's successful La Liga campaign. Lucas Vazquez has not been a mainstay in the starting eleven and will not get many more chances to make his case at Real Madrid.

Vazquez's situation at Real Madrid is set to attract the attention of several clubs across Europe. The Spanish winger is a dependable presence on the left flank and can be used in multiple positions on the pitch.

Real Madrid is planning a squad revamp this summer

Lucas Vazquez is being phased out of the club

Lucas Vazquez is reportedly likely to be offered a contract extension for the 2020/21 season. The Real Madrid winger has also filled in at right-back for Dani Carvajal this season and his versatility has become an important asset to the club.

Zinedine Zidane has placed his faith in the Real Madrid winger for several years now and is likely to allow him to leave the club after his contract extension expires. Lucas Vazquez has been a loyal servant to Real Madrid for most of his career and will go down in the club's history as a Real Madrid great.

Vazquez spent a season-long loan at Espanyol in the 2014/15 season and returned to Real Madrid the following season to win three consecutive Champions League trophies with the club.

🎙️ @edupidal



"Lucas Vázquez acaba contrato en 2021 y el Real Madrid no le va a presentar la renovación. Le van a recomendar que si hay un proyecto atractivo e interesante, que lo escuche. También es verdad que Lucas ya ha salido de situaciones así."



📻https://t.co/s489cWSIoc pic.twitter.com/4auhCtShdd — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) July 31, 2020

The emergence of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo at Real Madrid has seen Lucas Vazquez struggle for playing time in the recent past. While the winger is a reliable presence in the Real Madrid side, he does not possess the skill and pace of the club's young Brazilians and a departure seems imminent in the coming years.

Under Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid launched a brilliant assault on the La Liga title this season and managed to snatch the league from its arch-rival's hands. Vazquez played only 841 minutes in La Liga this season, however, and will not be particularly happy about his situation at Real Madrid.

Lucas Vazquez won La Liga with Real Madrid this season

Real Madrid also has to win the Champions League trophy this season. Los Blancos have to get the better of Pep Guardiola's formidable Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium and will have to overcome a 2-1 deficit to progress to the next stage of the competition.

