Real Madrid Transfer News: Real Betis reportedly set to make a move for Los Blancos starlet Brahim Diaz

Real Madrid are set to offload the young Brahim Diaz, with Real Betis interested.

Diaz has only featured in 20 matches for Real Madrid since joining in 2018.

Real Madrid may let go of Brahim Diaz for a loan move

According to reports, Real Betis are interested in signing young Real Madrid winger Brahim Diaz on loan.

New boss Manuel Pellegrini is set to be offered a reasonable purse ahead of next season in order to improve on this season's disappointing run. And one of the players the Chilean has shortlisted is Malaga and Manchester City academy graduate Diaz, who has never really managed to grow into the Real Madrid shirt.

Despite exhibiting promise for the EPL giants, Diaz decided to reject an extension offer and switch to Real Madrid very early on in his career. It it safe to say that it has been a horror show for the 20-year-old as he has only featured in four La Liga matches for Zinedine Zidane's men this season.

Real Madrid to sell Diaz permanently for the right price

Brahim Diaz has found game time hard to come by under Real Madrid boss Zidane

All in all, the blistering winger has only played a total of 20 matches in his two years at Real Madrid.

In fact, Diaz was not even included in the team squad ahead of a few Real Madrid matches last season. Shedding light on the same, Zidane had remarked:

“It's very complicated because when you aren't called up its difficult. He trains every week and wants to be with the Real Madrid team. He has to be prepared, like everyone else, because what happens today is not the same as tomorrow. He's had injuries but he is ok now. I have 25 players and what bothers me the most is to leave players out of the squad."

Pellegrini, who coached the starlet back in his time at Manchester City, is ready to show him an escape route to Betis for a loan deal. The duo share a fantastic relationship on the pitch, and a reunion with a man who trusts his style might fairly restore Diaz's confidence.

With a host of wingers above him in the pecking order, Real Madrid are expected to offload him this summer. They would prefer a temporary exit, but are reportedly set to sell him if an offer of about €20 million is placed.

Besides, Getafe and Real Sociedad are also interested in the player's services.

Former Real Madrid manager Manuel Pellegrini shares a civil relationship with Brahim Diaz

A loan option for Diaz to Betis would be a win-win for all parties. While the Andalusian side can bolster their attacking options with a direct, expressive and versatile forward, Diaz could make up for lost time on the pitch.

Real Madrid, who may or may not view the youngster as a future Galactico, would benefit from a sale or a call back if Diaz lives up to his expectations.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid travel to Granada later tomorrow as they aim to move one step closer to the coveted La Liga title. They are currently a point ahead of Barcelona with one game in hand.

