Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Al Nassr want Eden Hazard; Los Blancos offer €120 million for Josko Gvardiol, and more - January 7, 2023

Real Madrid will battle Villarreal at El Madrigal on Saturday (January 7) in La Liga. Carlo Ancelotti's men are level on points (38) with table-toppers Barcelona after 16 games and trail their arch-rivals only on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr are interested in teaming up Eden Hazard with Cristiano Ronaldo. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are willing to offer €120 million for Josko Gvardiol.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on January 7, 2023:

Al Nassr want Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Eden Hazard could team up with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia. According to Foot Mercato via AS, Al Nassr are planning to secure the signature of the Belgian forward. The 32-year-old has struggled with injuries and lack of form since joining Real Madrid in 2019. He has subsequently dropped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, and Los Blancos are willing to let him go.

Al Nassr are ready to offer Hazard an escape route from the La Liga giants. The Saudi Arabian side’s manager Rudi Garcia is aware of the Belgian's qualities, having worked with him during their time together at Lille. The Spaniard has reportedly been in touch with the 32-year-old in a bid to convince him to move.

Al Nassr are hoping to sign the player at the end of the season, and Hazard might be best advised to move on from Real Madrid. The Belgian has appeared seven times across competitions for the La Liga giants this season, registering one goal and an assist.

Real Madrid offer €120 million for Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol could leave RB Leipzig this year.

Real Madrid are willing to offer €120 million for Josko Gvardiol, according to Alfredo Pedulla via Goal.

The Croatian defender has caught the eye with RB Leipzig this season, registering one goal from 19 appearances across competitions. The 20-year-old's assured performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar further endeared him to his suitors.

Chelsea have already offered €80 million for Gvardiol, while Manchester City have presented a €90 million bid for his signature. However, Leipzig have rejected both proposals, as they do not match their valuation of the player. Los Blancos have now entered the fray and are willing to break the bank for the Croatian.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have made RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol their number one transfer target.



(Source: Sport) Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have made RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol their number one transfer target.(Source: Sport) 🚨 Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City have made RB Leipzig defender Joško Gvardiol their number one transfer target. (Source: Sport) https://t.co/6MFIW3PN9Z

The La Liga giants are offering €120 million including bonuses, which would be paid in two installments of €60 million each.

Real Madrid have already held two talks with the Bundesliga side in the last fortnight and are eager to get their man. Gvardiol is also ready to move to the Santiago Bernabeu and is even willing to accept lower wages.

Los Blancos are offering the player €6 million per year, which is less than the €9 million annual package proposed by Chelsea.

Carlo Ancelotti opens up on midfield targets

Jude Bellingham is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti has remained coy on Real Madrid's pursuit of Enzo Fernandez and Jude Bellingham.

Los Blancos are heavily linked with a move for both players as they look to inject a shot of youth into their midfield. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham is a long-term target for the La Liga giants. Fernandez, meanwhile, has emerged as an option following his brilliant performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

However, speaking to the press, Ancelotti insisted that he's happy with the options at his disposal.

"There are a lot of youngsters, like Enzo (Fernandez), and a lot of midfielders who are coming through, some of them Spanish. Bellingham is one of them, but I'll stick with my midfielders, who are very good, especially the youngsters, like Valverde, Camavinga and Tchouameni. We have a lot of young players," said Ancelotti.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone | Jude Bellingham deal will very likely be done before the end of January. | Jude Bellingham deal will very likely be done before the end of January. @marca 🚨| Jude Bellingham deal will very likely be done before the end of January. @marca https://t.co/sMaoV1S7WY

The Italian went on to praise Rodrygo Goes, lauding him for his versatility.

"I don't know if he should be a starter, because in every match he's already important, whether he starts or comes off the bench. There are no starters, very few. I've rotated Vini and Benzema a little, but Karim is injured, and Rodrygo has played as a No.9," said Ancelotti.

He continued:

"The important thing is that he can play in any attacking position because his quality is so great that the position doesn't matter, he's not a specialist in positions but in attacking football."

Rodrygo has appeared 21 times across competitions for Real Madrid this season, scoring eight goals and racking up five assists.

Poll : 0 votes