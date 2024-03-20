Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alejandro Garnacho wants Los Blancos move, club receive Alphonso Davies boost, and more - March 20, 2024

Real Madrid remain the favorites to win the La Liga title this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team are leading the title race after 29 games, and are eight points ahead of second-placed Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Alejandro Garnacho reportedly dreams of a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos have received a boost in their efforts to sign Alphonso Davies.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 20, 2024.

Alejandro Garnacho wants Real Madrid move

Alejandro Garnacho has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Alejandro Garnacho wants to join Real Madrid in the future, according to journalist Gaston Edul.

The Argentine forward broke into the first team at Manchester United last season and has been a revelation this year. Garnacho has appeared 38 times already across competitions in the current campaign, including 29 starts, registering seven goals and four assists.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are already keeping a close eye on his development at Old Trafford. It now appears that the 19-year-old also dreams of moving to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Garnacho idolizes Cristiano Ronaldo and wants to follow in the Portuguese's footsteps. However, he is under contract with the Red Devils until 2028, so a move might not materialize just yet.

Los Blancos receive Alphonso Davies boost

Alphonso Davies is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid have received a boost in their efforts to take Alphonso Davies to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

The Canadian speedster is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and is yet to put pen on paper to a new deal. The Bavarians remain eager to keep their prized asset at the Allianz Arena.

However, speaking recently as cited by journalist Christian Falk, club sporting director Max Eberl hinted that Bayern Munich have offered their final proposal to Davies.

"I can say that we made Alphonso a very concrete, appreciative offer. At some point in life, you have to say yes or no," said Eberl.

Eberl also added that the Bundesliga champions haven't received any offer yet from Los Blancos for the 23-year-old.

"Real Madrid hasn’t contacted us," said Eberl.

Davies could be an upgrade on Ferland Mendy for the La Liga giants.

Former player wants Chelsea to sign veteran duo

Luka Modric could leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Former Chelsea midfielder Joe Cole has urged the club to sign Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Both players are legends of the game and are in the final few months of their contracts with Real Madrid. Modric has struggled for game time under Carlo Ancelotti this season and is already linked with an exit from the club. Kroos is a first-team regular but his future also remains up in the air.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Cole pointed out that the two veterans would be a massive influence on the young midfielders at Stamford Bridge.

"I'd be looking to bring in some experienced players who set the tone. I'm thinking is Luka Modric out of [contract]? Does he want to come and play in the Premier League for one more year? He's still doing bits at Real Madrid. And how much has he helped [Eduardo] Camavinga, [Aurelien] Tchouameni, [Federico] Valverde? He would've had such an influence on them as players," said Cole.

"Toni Kroos is 34. Does he want to test himself at his age? Coming over here and helping out this young [Chelsea] squad. They're just names I've thrown off the top of my head, I don't know their situation," he added.

Modric is wanted in Saudi Arabia and also has admirers at Inter Miami.