Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alphonso Davies eyes Los Blancos move; Federico Valverde not looking to leave, and more - July 1, 2023

Real Madrid are looking to add more quality to their squad this summer after missing out on the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles last season.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has welcomed Jude Bellingham, Joselu and Fran Garcia to the Santiago Bernabeu last month. Meanwhile, Alphonso Davie is ready to join Los Blancos, while Federico Valverde has no desire to leave the La Liga giants this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Real Madrid transfer stories as on July 1, 2023:

Alphonso Davies eyes Real Madrid move

Alphonso Davies has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Alphonso Davies is waiting for a call from Real Madrid, according to BILD (via Madrid Universal).

The Canadian full-back is among the finest in his position at the moment, and his contract with Bayern Munich expires in 2025. The Bavarians have no desire to offload the 22-year-old this summer and want to tie him down to a new deal.

However, Davies wants to see if Los Blancos come for him before committing his future to the Bundesliga champions. The Spanish side are a bit short at left-back, especially with Ferland Mendy expected to leave this summer. However, Real Madrid have already roped in Fran Garcia for the role and are unlikely to target Davies at the moment.

The Canadian is highly rated in the European circuit and is also expected to cost a fortune. Los Blancos do have their eyes on the 22-year-old, but a move might be off the cards this summer.

Federico Valverde not looking to leave

Federico Valverde is unlikely to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer

Federico Valverde has no intentions of leaving Real Madrid this summer, according to Defensa Central via The Hard Tackle.

The Uruguayan has been a first-team regular under Carlo Ancelotti and ended last season with 12 goals and seven assists in 56 outings across competitions. However, his position in the team has come under doubt since the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

The Englishman is likely to become a mainstay in the middle of the park in the upcoming campaign, adding to speculation regarding Valverde's future. Liverpool and Chelsea are long-term suitors of the Uruguayan and are reportedly keeping a close eye on his situation.

However, Valverde is willing to fight for his place at the Santiago Bernabeu and has no desire to leave Los Blancos this summer.

Kylian Mbappe tipped to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Former Chelsea midfielder Florent Malouda has backed Kylian Mbappe to eventually join Real Madrid.

The French forward's future at Paris Saint-Germain is the talk of the town after he declared his desire to leave at the end of his current deal, which expires next summer. Los Blancos are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old but have twice failed to prise him away from Paris.

However, speaking recently as cited by AS, Malouda said it's only a matter of time before his compatriot ends up at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It is only a matter of time before he plays for Real Madrid. He has that desire to wear the white shirt because he liked the team when he was young.

"He had the opportunity to go to Madrid, and he extended his contract (at PSG), so it wouldn’t surprise me if he found an agreement with PSG in the future," said Malouda.

However, Malouda said that he doesn't expect Mbappe to move this summer and added that the player isn't enticed by money.

"I would be very surprised if he left this summer. I think, from his point of view, everything has always been clear: he wants PSG to give him a project that can fulfil his ambitions," said Malouda.

He continued:

"This isn’t about money. He is looking for greatness and wants to find a club that can match his talents and give him the opportunity to win the Champions League.

"Everybody associated with PSG and France would love him to stay, but his priority is the sports aspect and the project. He wants a competitive project, and PSG have to do their part. Kylian could play for any club in the world."

The Parisians are reportedly trying to convince the player to sign a new deal.

