Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Alphonso Davies wants Los Blancos move, club eyeing Diogo Costa, and more - March 21, 2024

Real Madrid are sitting comfortably at the top of the La Liga table after 29 games this season. Carlo Ancelotti's side have an eight-point lead over second-placed Barcelona and they will next face Athletic Bilbao in the league on March 31.

Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies has decided to move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of this season. Elsewhere, Los Blancos want to move for Diogo Costa this summer.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 21, 2024.

Alphonso Davies wants Real Madrid move

Alphonso Davies could leave the Allianz Arena this summer

Alphonso Davies has decided to join Real Madrid this summer, according to AS.

The Canadian left-back is in the final 18 months of his contract with Bayern Munich and is a priority target for the La Liga giants this year. The Bavarians are keen to keep him at the Allianz Arena, although negotiations for a new deal haven't been fruitful so far.

The 23-year-old's salary requirements have reportedly caused talks to breakdown, with the Bundesliga giants reluctant to give in to his demands of €20m annual wages.

Los Blancos are eager to take advantage of the situation and prise him away to the Santiago Bernabeu. They have now received a boost, with the player deciding to call time on his stay at the Allianz Arena.

Real Madrid are hoping that their good relationship with Bayern Munich will help get the deal across the line without any hiccups.

Los Blancos eyeing Diogo Costa

Diogo Costa has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to rope in Diogo Costa as Thibaut Courtois' replacement, according to Fichajes.

Courtois is yet to kick a ball following an ACL injury to his knee picked up last summer. He was closing in on a return, but recently tore the internal meniscus on the same knee in training.

The 31-year-old will now miss the rest of the campaign and Los Blancos are worried about the long-term implications of his injury. They are already planning for the future, with Costa on their radar.

The Portuguese goalkeeper has been a revelation at Porto this season, registering 14 clean sheets in 37 outings across competitions.

However, the La Liga giants will face competition from Chelsea in the race for the 24-year-old.

Real Madrid sent Kylian Mbappe warning by Barcelona sporting director

Kylian Mbappe is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Barcelona sporting director Deco has warned Real Madrid that they have to solve tactical issues to accomodate Kylian Mbappe into the team.

The French superstar is edging closer to a blockbuster move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Mbappe's contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires at the end of this season and Los Blancos are planning to pick him up on a Bosman move.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and have previously twice failed in their efforts to secure his services. It looks like they could be third time lucky this year, but there remains doubts about the player's integration in the current setup. Carlo Ancelotti has used Vinicius Junior in the left forward role, which is Mbappe's preferred position.

The Italian manager is apparently pondering over multiple tactical formations to accomodate the Frenchman and keep his blistering forward line firing on all cylinders. Mbappe could be used as a No. 9, or as a partner for Vinicius in an attacking two.

Speaking to Que T’hi Jugues, Barca sporting director Deco admitted that the 25-year-old will make Real Madrid a stronger unit.

"No discussion. He is a decisive player, who scores a lot of goals. If he comes to Real Madrid, they will be stronger, but they will have to solve some tactical problems. But in football, balance is very important," said Deco.

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos could opt to cash in on Vinicius Junior, but that appears highly unlikely.